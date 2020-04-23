2
Beauty

| by Heba Abohemed

How to Make Your Nails Grow Faster

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

One thing I dislike about my nails is that they're short, which makes it hard for me to apply nail polish the way I want. Nails can really bring out the beauty of your hands, so I decided to look for natural home remedies for stronger nails that would help them grow faster. 

So, here's how to make your nails grow faster:

Lemon Juice and Olive Oil 

Mix 10 drops of lemon juice with two tsp of olive oil, and apply this mixture on your nails and massage it well with your fingertips. Repeat this on daily basis to get the best results. 

Natural Oils

Natural oils contain minerals that are important for the health of your nails. They can strengthen your nails, make them whiter and help them grow faster in a natural way. Natural oils like, almond oil, castor oil, jojoba oil, cotton-seed oil, and coconut oil are the best for nail growth.

All you need to do is massage your nails and cuticles with one of these oils on a daily basis and you'll be surprised with the outcome.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E capsules are extremely beneficial for your nails. Open the capsule and pour the oil inside on your nails. If you manage to include this in your beauty routine at least once a week, your nails will grow faster and stronger. 

Natural oils and homemade treatments can do wonders to your nails, however, you must incorporate a good amount of protein in your diet that's present in eggs, vegetables and foods that contain vitamin C. This will aid in having healthier nails, hence faster growth.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @jessmarak


