15 Simple Beauty Tips Every Teenager Needs to Know About

Being a teenager is already difficult enough, that you don't have the time to also be worrying about skin and beauty routine. Things should be made simple and easy for you. It's all about being healthy and targeting your skin's current needs. Leila Beauer is a Dubai based 15 year old blogger who's giving you her best beauty tips for teenagers.





“I’d like to teach young girls, especially those of my age, to be mindful and conscious about being fit, healthy and to look their best every single day. By doing this, I hope to inspire them to be confident and to love themselves completely in this fast-paced world and digital era.”

Leila listed down her 15 daily beauty tips to looking fresh and radiant any day of the week.

1. Clean, Tone and Moisturize

If there’s one thing I learned about skincare from my mom, it is to never skip cleansing my face no matter how sleepy I get in the evenings or even if it means waking up 10 minutes early in the morning. Always start and end your day by cleansing, toning and moisturizing your face and body. Trust me, you’ll thank me later for this.

2. The Crowning Glory

Bad hair day? Acceptable. Bad hair all year? Oh no. Whether you have a sleek straight hair or soft bouncy curls, remember to always wash it with gentle shampoo and conditioner. If you can, use cold water when washing your hair. Also try to avoid using hair styling tools especially those that use extreme heat.

If you’re one of those people who is blessed with long and thick eyelashes, congratulations! But if you’re someone who secretly wishes that they can wake up and just effortlessly flutter those eyelashes too, I have good news for you. No, it’s not falsies, or mascara, or eyelash extensions. It’s castor oil. Use a Q-tip to apply on the eyelashes carefully and leave it on overnight. Do this religiously and you’ll see some great results!

4. Nail It!

One important part of grooming that we always tend to forget is to take care of our nails. I don’t mean having the most intricate nail art design every single week, but rather having trimmed and manicured nails consistently.

5. Lip Scrub

Constantly battling dry and chapped lips? Exfoliating and moisturizing is the way to go. Be sure to use a lip scrub at least once a week and apply coconut oil or petroleum jelly daily to keep your lips moisturized.

6. Teeth

People always talk about skin care, hair care, lip care, etc. But what they keep missing out on is how to take care of your teeth. When we were little kids, our moms would always make us brush our teeth at least twice a day. Same rule applies but now, you also have to cut down on sugary food and drinks and visit your dentist regularly.

7. Wax It Off

There are a lot of hair removal procedures that are now very accessible to everyone. But if this sounds a little too costly at the moment, there is always the option to wax those pesky hairs off. Do this regularly depending on how fast your hair grows.

8. #MakeupForTeens

I get it, you want to try that dark, shiny eyeshadow and gorgeous bright red lip you saw in your mom’s makeup bag. You’ve always dreamed of looking older than you actually are, so people will stop treating you like a kid. I get it. But you have the rest of your adult life to be and to look like that person, but we only have 7 years to enjoy as a teen, why waste that? Instead, play around with soft, light colors and try to find the best look that suits your skin tone.

9. Facial exercises

Ever heard of facial exercises? Well, like body workouts, facial exercises help tone and tighten muscles to better contour and shape your face. Remember: prevention is always better than cure.

10. Smell Good, Feel Good

Smelling good is a form of respect. Always make it a point to carry a small spray-on perfume in your bag.

11. Cheapest Beauty Tool

Would you believe me if I told you that the best and cheapest beauty tool out there is water? That’s right! Aside from giving you radiant and glowing skin, drinking at least 2 liters of water daily helps flush out toxins and improve your overall complexion.

12. Eat Healthier

Skip the early morning mocha frappe and late night runs in your nearest fast food restaurant. Instead, try to make your own smoothie or green salad at home, whenever you need to snack. It only takes a few minutes to prepare and it definitely cuts on thousands of calories you’ll get from pizzas and burgers.

13. Work It Out

It is always a battle between Netflix and chill vs. Ab workout at the gym. If you find it hard to drag yourself out the door and into the fitness club, think of your next family trip or vacation as a motivation that will require you to wear a cute dress.

14. Sleeping Beauty

One way to look at your bedtime curfew is to consider it a part of your beauty ritual. People don’t call it “beauty rest” with no reason, don’t you think? Finish all your homework after class and refrain from pulling an unnecessary all-nighter and try to get some “beauty rest” at least 8 hours a day.

15. Top Beauty Secret

You’ve probably heard this a thousand times but I’ll keep on saying it until you finally embrace it, confidence is key. You’ll never meet a single person in your life who has it all, but what makes the difference is that they’re fully confident about themselves and that’s just what matters after all.

