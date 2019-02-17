2
Valentine's Day
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion trends the best fall winter 2019 ready to wear fashion week trends mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Fashion Week FW 2019 Is Bringing Back Tie Dye, Opaque Tights and Feathers!

2019's Fall/Winter ready-to-wear fashion week has been really exciting so far, not just for its boldness (which we also saw last summer) but also for its 'easy to wear' vibe and charisma. Sexiness in 2019 is not found in fitted silhouettes but bold patterns and voluminous outfits. Check out the trends that caught out eye so far from New York's Fall/Winter 2019 runway

1. Plaid

undefined

There is a reason I chose plaid to be the first one on the list and it's because plaid was almost in every collection I came across this fashion week, so far. It was very present this year, more than ever before. It has been in stores for a while now but my guess is it's going to be dominating fashion on a much higher level next year's fall.

2. Tights

undefined

The 'Blair Waldorf' tights are back on the runway again and I'm so excited. I've never really understood how to style colored tights but after seeing so many of them on the runway, I'm getting really inspired. Opaque tights were styled with skirts, dresses and even under pants for a more sexy and bold take on winter fashion. Sheer tights were also present in some looks and the most interesting  were patterned tights as seen at Rodarte and Maryam Nassir Zadeh.

3. Feathers

undefined

Feathers also came strongly this season. It was incorporated into dresses, skirts and jackets. It a is a very lively, textured and loud material, so it captures your attention and adds the perfect flare and a youthful aspect to what we're used to from traditional fur designs. 

4. Monochrome

undefined

My personal favorite so far. This isn't the first season we see the monochromatic trend, but what I love about this season is how the looks were created by pairing together different tones of the same color. It's refreshing to see the perspective change on wearing head to toe of the same color or color family. A neutral monochromatic look almost turns into being a statement because of how sophisticated and modern the final result is. 

5. Abstract Patterns

undefined

Tie-dye, water marble and big statement floral prints are here and strong for fall. Some of these prints were even shown on tights. Now we're not surprised about abstract prints making their way to the runway, but tie-dye was a bit of a surprise. This is a situation, however, that fits what I said about the return of the hair clip trend, the best thing about when something comes back in trend, is that comes back even stronger and better than it was before.

6. Loose and Oversized

undefined

Another big runway trend that I think is here to stay, and thankfully so because of its importance in showing that sexy can be more than what we're used to, is big, loose and oversized looks. Oversized jackets and pants have been around, but what really captured my admiration was seeing outfits fully from head to toe that are not form fitting or contouring to the body, while still looking sexy and extremely powerful. The movement of the clothes was beautiful because of how they were almost overflowing with material, but in a precise and calculated way. 

7. Skirts

undefined

Statement, long and flowy skirts are so popular and are being shown on the runway in a such a modern and versatile way. Eva Chen, a fashion editor I'm obsessed with following on Instagram,  brought to my attention on one of her stories during a fashion show, that the noticeable prominent skirts trend is their length, the 'midi/maxi' skirt just grazing the ankles.  

8. Aviator Jacket

undefined

It's a classic, it's comfy, it keeps your warm and it practically goes with everything. So it brought me joy to see so much of it on New York fashion week's 2019 runway. It instantly adds a cool, and effortless aspect to any look and can elevate a simple outfit into being a tad more impressive. 

 

You can now get in touch with a professional stylist to help you choose the outfits that suits your personality, age and personal taste through Ask a Stylist.


All Image Credits: Now Fashion

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Zimmermann

Zimmermann
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Kate Spade

Kate Spade
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

LaQuan Smith

LaQuan Smith
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Jonathan Simkhai

Jonathan Simkhai
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Maryam Nassir Zadeh

Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Maryam Nassir Zadeh

Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Oscar de la Renta

Oscar de la Renta
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Novis

Novis
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Adeam

Adeam
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Anna Sui

Anna Sui
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Alice + Olivia

Alice + Olivia
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Chocheng

Chocheng
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Coach

Coach
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Area

Area
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Dirty Pineapple

Dirty Pineapple
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Zimmermann

Zimmermann
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Area

Area
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Vera Wang

Vera Wang
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Tom Ford

Tom Ford
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Tom Ford

Tom Ford
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Self-portrait

Self-portrait
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

The Row

The Row
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Sally LaPointe

Sally LaPointe
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Tory Burch

Tory Burch
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Staud

Staud
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Proenza Schouler

Proenza Schouler
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Prabal Gurung

Prabal Gurung
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Rodarte

Rodarte
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Self-portrait

Self-portrait
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Michael Kors

Michael Kors
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Maryam Nassir Zadeh

Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Naeem Khan

Naeem Khan
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Jonathan Simkhai

Jonathan Simkhai
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Jason Wu

Jason Wu
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

J. Mendel

J. Mendel
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Dirty Pineapple

Dirty Pineapple
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Tory Burch

Tory Burch
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Adeam

Adeam
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Oscar de la Renta

Oscar de la Renta
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Adeam

Adeam
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Michael Kors

Michael Kors
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Rodarte

Rodarte
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Prabal Gurung

Prabal Gurung
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

J. Mendel

J. Mendel
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Kate Spade

Kate Spade
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Jonathan Simkhai

Jonathan Simkhai
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Adeam

Adeam
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Michael Kors

Michael Kors
Best Fall Winter 2019 ready to wear trends

Prabal Gurung

Prabal Gurung

You might also like



Tags: 2019 trends  Runway  80s trend  Fall trends  Latest fashion trends  Latest trends  Trends   Winter trends  Fall 2019  Winter 2019  Winter 2020  2020 trends  Fashion 2019  Fall fashion 2019  Winter fashion 2019  Winter fashion 2020  Milan fashion week  London fashion week  New york fashion week  Paris fashion week  Michael kors  Rodarte  Michael kors fashion  Marc jacobs  Alice + olivia  Anna sui  Coach  Carolina herrera  Carolina herrera fashion  Jason wu  Kate spade  Longchamps  Kate spade fashion  Naeem khan  Oscar de la renta  Oscar de la renta fashion  Prabal gurung  Proenza schouler  Ralph lauren  The row  Tom ford  Tory burch  Vera wang fashion  Vera wang  Zimmerman  Plaid  Plaid fashion  Patterns  Tights  Feathers  Oversized  Monochrome 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑