'90s Hair Clips/Pins Are Back and so Are the Endless Ways to Wear Them

The best thing about when something comes back in trend, is that comes back even stronger and better than it was before. Remember when you had 10 different types of hair clips and hair barrettes in your drawer, and then mid 2000s you were like "what are these still doing here?" and threw them out? Well, they're back and with strength.



We got a first look at them in fashion week and now bloggers are making them high fashion by creatively styling exposed bobby pins and statement hair barrettes with their bobs and lobs. There are a lot of options to choose from, so if a statement Gucci barrette or snap clip is not your thing, you can go for a simpler, dainty look with sleek hair pins. Take a look below at how you can style the 2019 hair clip trend, even with your hijab!...thanks to Nabilah Kariem.



