Fashion Header image fustany fashion accessories how to style the 90s hair clips and pins 2019 trend mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

'90s Hair Clips/Pins Are Back and so Are the Endless Ways to Wear Them

The best thing about when something comes back in trend, is that comes back even stronger and better than it was before. Remember when you had 10 different types of hair clips and hair barrettes in your drawer, and then mid 2000s you were like "what are these still doing here?" and threw them out? Well, they're back and with strength. 

We got a first look at them in fashion week and now bloggers are making them high fashion by creatively styling exposed bobby pins and statement hair barrettes with their bobs and lobs. There are a lot of options to choose from, so if a statement Gucci barrette or snap clip is not your thing, you can go for a simpler, dainty look with sleek hair pins. Take a look below at how you can style the 2019 hair clip trend, even with your hijab!...thanks to Nabilah Kariem.


Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @karenwazenb

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @mennaelfakahany

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @jessicakahawaty

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @nikki.cruz

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @nabilahkariem

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @threadsstyling

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @songofstyle

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @chrisellelim

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @jessicakahawaty

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @camilacoelho

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @chrisellelim

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @threadsstyling

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @threadsstyling

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @threadsstyling

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @therealreal

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @chrisellelim

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @jessicakahawaty

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @lanaelsahely

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @gigihadid

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @threadsstyling

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @threadsstyling

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @streetrends

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @phoebephilodiary

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @chrisellelim

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @jessicakahawaty

how to wear the hair clips and pins trend 2019

Instagram: @wahekaya

