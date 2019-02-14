'90s Hair Clips/Pins Are Back and so Are the Endless Ways to Wear Them

The best thing about when something comes back in trend, is that comes back even stronger and better than it was before. Remember when you had 10 different types of hair clips and hair barrettes in your drawer, and then mid 2000s you were like "what are these still doing here?" and threw them out? Well, they're back and with strength.
We got a first look at them in fashion week and now bloggers are making them high fashion by creatively styling exposed bobby pins and statement hair barrettes with their bobs and lobs. There are a lot of options to choose from, so if a statement Gucci barrette or snap clip is not your thing, you can go for a simpler, dainty look with sleek hair pins. Take a look below at how you can style the 2019 hair clip trend, even with your hijab!...thanks to Nabilah Kariem.
Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.
Instagram: @karenwazenb
Instagram: @mennaelfakahany
Instagram: @jessicakahawaty
Instagram: @nikki.cruz
Instagram: @nabilahkariem
Instagram: @threadsstyling
Instagram: @songofstyle
Instagram: @chrisellelim
Instagram: @jessicakahawaty
Instagram: @camilacoelho
Instagram: @chrisellelim
Instagram: @threadsstyling
Instagram: @threadsstyling
Instagram: @threadsstyling
Instagram: @therealreal
Instagram: @chrisellelim
Instagram: @jessicakahawaty
Instagram: @lanaelsahely
Instagram: @gigihadid
Instagram: @threadsstyling
Instagram: @threadsstyling
Instagram: @streetrends
Instagram: @phoebephilodiary
Instagram: @chrisellelim
Instagram: @jessicakahawaty
Instagram: @wahekaya
About the Author
Farida Abdel Malek
The first time she watched "The Devil Wears Prada" around the age of 12, Farida felt something that she couldn’t quite explain at that time. She was inspired. The clothes, the hair, the makeup and of course, Paris. It made her feel ecstatic; wanting to jump years ahead to enter the industry in a way or another. She is a makeup fanatic and spends 80% of her time looking at new products, and putting them on her wishlist. She studied multimedia journalism, and wanted to further utilize it by writing about her passion. Farida loves to take time for herself and unwinds by watching "Friends" and doing her skincare routine before bedtime.