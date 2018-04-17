April 17, 2018 | by Farida Abdel Malek
Bella Hadid's Fashion Is a Major Throwback To Spice Girls, and We Love It
Yes, the 90's have been back for a while now, and it looks like they're here to stay. However, Bella Hadid took 90's fashion to a whole new level and introduced us to it, along with early 2000's craze that could embark on the fashion world very soon.
These looks from Bella range from Jennifer Antison in Friends to J.Lo and Christina Aguilera, to the Spice Girls. We never thought we would be so into these fashion statements again, but here we are just like you rethinking our upcoming summer wardrobe.
