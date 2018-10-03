2
Fashion Header image fustany fashion trends paris fashion week ss19 trends 70s 80s disco era

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Paris Ended Fashion Week SS19 by Elevating the Trends to the Disco Era

After the excitement during New York, London and Milan, I couldn't wait to see what Paris Fashion Week had in store. Was it going to go with the same theme of throwbacks or take in down to Parisian minimalism? And to my surprise and joy, designers did both at the same time...

They took the '70s and '80s trends we've been seeing and made it even a step further by transporting us into the disco era, with mirror-like silver sequins and metallics, as seen at Balmain and Isabel Marant. There was also another theme going on that highlighted the beauty of neutrality. Nude tones filled the runways breaking the rules of spring, mostly seen through oversized sharp, graphic blazers and two piece casual suits.

Brands like Chloé and Louis Vuitton took the patterns out of the '80s with bright, vibrant mixes swirled with a touch of elegance, basically the perfect combination. We also noticed a lot of leopard prints like at Elie Saab and Rochas.  

Biker shorts also made a strong comeback. It was seen mostly in tight, fitted styles paired with big jackets and blazers. I also noticed at Balmain inspiration taken from the length of the shorts and interpreted into loose, washed-out denim shorts. 

The week ended with a bang when Chanel took us to the beach (literally), reminding us of the true beauty of summer clothes, which we were all bored of, anticipating winter. Also Louis Vuitton added the edginess and feminine strength we've been itching to see Virgil Abloh translate. 

Take a look at 46 of our favorite looks from Paris Fashion Week below... 


All Image Credits: NowFashion

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Altuzarra

Altuzarra

Altuzarra
Altuzarra

Altuzarra

Altuzarra
Balmain

Balmain

Balmain
Céline

Céline

Céline
Balmain

Balmain

Balmain
Céline

Céline

Céline
Céline

Céline

Céline
Chloé

Chloé

Chloé
Chloé

Chloé

Chloé
Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten
Dior

Dior

Dior
Chloé

Chloé

Chloé
Elie Saab

Elie Saab

Elie Saab
Elie Saab

Elie Saab

Elie Saab
Georges Hobeika

Georges Hobeika

Georges Hobeika
Elie Saab

Elie Saab

Elie Saab
Givenchy

Givenchy

Givenchy
Givenchy

Givenchy

Givenchy
Givenchy

Givenchy

Givenchy
Georges Hobeika

Georges Hobeika

Georges Hobeika
Gucci

Gucci

Gucci
Hermès

Hermès

Hermès
Gucci

Gucci

Gucci
Gucci

Gucci

Gucci
Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant
Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant
Jacquemus

Jacquemus

Jacquemus
Loewe

Loewe

Loewe
Loewe

Loewe

Loewe
Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton
Chanel

Chanel

Chanel
Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton
Chanel

Chanel

Chanel
Mugler

Mugler

Mugler
Off-White

Off-White

Off-White
Chanel

Chanel

Chanel
Off-White

Off-White

Off-White
Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne
Rochas

Rochas

Rochas
Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne
Rochas

Rochas

Rochas
Valentino

Valentino

Valentino
Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent
Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney
Valentino

Valentino

Valentino
Valentino

Valentino

Valentino

