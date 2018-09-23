All the Details You Want from El Gouna Film Festival 2018 Red Carpet Looks

Film festival season is still going strong and this week marks the launch of El Gouna Film Festival 2018. After the huge success of last year's first edition, it's time for the 2nd edition of El Gouna Film Festival and we can't wait to witness it all up until the closing ceremony with the amazing celebrity looks that are continuing to inspire us as the festival continues. Bookmark this page as we will be updating it regularly throughout the run of the festival. You can also watch the video below TRESemmé coverage of the first day...

El Gouna Film Festival 2018 Opening Ceremony celebrity looks...

We couldn't help but notice how diverse the looks this year have been, from vibrant colored and dramatic dresses to simple and sexy gowns shining in elegance. We gathered for you the most incredible looks so far, along with all the details we know you want to hear about.

Pops of bright colors:

The runway this season has already shown us how much vibrant intense colors are trending, now its taken over The Gouna Film Festival red carpet since the opening ceremony. Celebrity went for red, greens, yellows and blues to shine on the red carpet and steal the camera's heart.









White dresses:



Since you can't wear white to weddings, wear it to the red carpet and so did your favorite stars. Even though, the designs, fits and looks were very different, white was a common thing among many of the red carpet looks.











With a touch of sparkle:

It looks like glitz and glam is back on trend as seen on the red carpet after some celebrities showed up how to rock accessorized glammed up gowns that make a statement.









