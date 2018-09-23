All the Details You Want from El Gouna Film Festival 2018 Red Carpet Looks
Film festival season is still going strong and this week marks the launch of El Gouna Film Festival 2018. After the huge success of last year's first edition, it's time for the 2nd edition of El Gouna Film Festival and we can't wait to witness it all up until the closing ceremony with the amazing celebrity looks that are continuing to inspire us as the festival continues. Bookmark this page as we will be updating it regularly throughout the run of the festival. You can also watch the video below TRESemmé coverage of the first day...
El Gouna Film Festival 2018 Opening Ceremony celebrity looks...
We couldn't help but notice how diverse the looks this year have been, from vibrant colored and dramatic dresses to simple and sexy gowns shining in elegance. We gathered for you the most incredible looks so far, along with all the details we know you want to hear about.
Pops of bright colors:
The runway this season has already shown us how much vibrant intense colors are trending, now its taken over The Gouna Film Festival red carpet since the opening ceremony. Celebrity went for red, greens, yellows and blues to shine on the red carpet and steal the camera's heart.
White dresses:
Since you can't wear white to weddings, wear it to the red carpet and so did your favorite stars. Even though, the designs, fits and looks were very different, white was a common thing among many of the red carpet looks.
With a touch of sparkle:
It looks like glitz and glam is back on trend as seen on the red carpet after some celebrities showed up how to rock accessorized glammed up gowns that make a statement.
Shereen Reda
The gorgeous boss lady went for red jumpsuit on the second day of the festival. It was chic, sexy and a staple we all want to have in our wardrobe.
Dorra
Everyone's favorite style inspiration blew us all away with an Unmatched Online green dress for her second day look. To be honest, we all screenshoted this look on our phones...
Yasmine Sabri
Yasmine chose to go for a sexy, fitted glam yellow dress by Arab desinger Yousef Al Jasmi.
Yosra El Lozy
The beauty experimented with very different looks so far. This bright blue one is an image of cool and an interesting take on elegance. Her jewelry was by Bajocchi.
El Gouna Film Festival 2018 2nd Edition Celebrity Fashion
The actress grazed the festival with a chiffon yellow number that got a lot of love and buzz from fans.
Riham Abdel Ghafour
Riham's second day look was bold and captivating, a red dress by Kerrat. She finished off the look with a small clutch by Sadafa.
Nelly Karim
This isn't the first time Nelly Karim is walking art piece on the red carpet. Kojak created a, we think, now iconic gown, split into two halves of black corset and extravagant vibrant fuchsia by a hugely trending big leather statement belt.
Saba Mubarak
The Jordanian beauty enchanted everyone with this gorgeous look in a white fitted dress with feather details by Michael Cinco.
Riham Abdel Ghafour
The talented actress wore an elegant piece for the opening ceremony. This white piece is by famous Egyptian designer Farida Temraza.
Hana Shiha
The actress loved for her 'girl next door' breeziness chose a flowy pink strapless number to flatter her golden brunette haircolor.
Arwa Gouda
The actress glistened in a white gown in support of local Egyptian designers, like her designer here Zeina Hosny.
Yasmine Raees
Yasmine went for a cool two piece look also in white to flatter her radiant skin tone. The dress is by Temraza.
Jamila Awad
All the eyes on fresh faces weren't disappointed because Jamila just killed it in a Basil Soda piece, pairing it with gold jewelry by Nakhla.
Menna Shalaby
The star went for a white almost pastel rose dress by Norine Farah and jewelry by Dima Jewelry.
Nour
This Lebanese beauty walked in an Georges Hobeika ornamented glamorous dress.
Dorra
Dorra's opening ceremony look was a unique and sparkly beautiful gown by Georges Hobeika.
Injy El Mokkaddem
Kojak wins again by dressing the talented actress in the dress that was the talk of the night.
Amina Khalil
Film's new favorite star Amina went for an out of the box, bohemian piece embellished with small crystals by Roberto Cavalli
Mona Zaki
Antoine Kareh dress for the iconic actress was the perfect tiffany blue piece for an opening ceremony.
Bushra
Bushra first glitzy look in the festival was by Ziad Nakad.
Yousra
The icon went for a special glamorous dress that combines yellow and black. Also by Antoine Kareh.
Shereen Reda
She can pull of anything! A sexy Taller Marmo piece with gold threads running through it for a touch of sparkle.