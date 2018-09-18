Fashion
September 18, 2018 04:13 PM | by Jasmine Kamal
Those Celebs Turned Even More Heads on the Emmy Awards' 2018 Red Carpet
International festivals keep on updating us with all that's new in the world of fashion and celebrities, no doubt, are always on the peak showing us the best they can show up in.
During the 70th Emmy Awards 2018 ceremony, a lot of Hollywood stars succeeded in grabbing everyone's attention for their glamorous looks on the red carpet. And for sure, we didn't miss to collect the best gowns of the event to inspire you for your next evening dress. Don't miss out!
Michelle Dockery
Carolina Herrera's art chose Michelle to pop on the festival's carpet. Baby blue was the perfect choice for this event. Credits: glamour.com
Kate McKinnon
A classy black Alexander Wang dress was Kate's pick for the Emmys, and she aced it! Credits: glamour.com
Emilia Clarke
She sparked in a black unique patterned Dior gown. The look speaks for itself. Credits: glamour.com
Penélope Cruz
As usual, Cruz's pick never fails us. This time she chose a bright gown with various fabrics from Chanel. Credits: glamour.com
Heidi Klum
In a powder rose Zax Posen gown, Heidi introduced pure elegance and classiness to the atendees. Credits: glamour.com
Jessica Biel
Then a force of attraction showed when Jessica appeared in a unique Ralph & Russo gown for the night. Credits: glamour.com
Kristen Bell
Simplicity was her slogan for the event, so she appeared in a Solace London white minimalistic gown which effortlessly took our breaths away. Credits: glamour.com
Scarlett Johansson
Again, Scarlett chooses a gown that embraces her powerful body figures. That was through a white Balmain dress. Credits: glamour.com
Dakota Fanning
She decided to show up in a pistachio christian dior dress which absolutely stood out! Credits: glamour.com
Alison Brie
Miu Miu offered her a special bright yellow dress to rock the Emmy's this year! Credits: glamour.com
Chrissy Teigen
She picked a silver Zuhair Murad magical gown speaking for itself. Credits: glamour.com
Mandy Moore
In a metallic out-of-the-box design, Mandy appeared in the event in a unique dres from Rodarte that definitely turned a lot of heads! Credits: glamour.com