Cannes 2018: Every Chic Red Carpet Look from the Festival

Are you ready for Cannes 2018? It looks like it's going to be a very chic year for the French festival's red carpet, have you seen the suits they've been wearing during photocalls? Well, you should, because they're so chic, and sexy!

Let us start with our favorite Arab TV Host, Raya Abirached. This beautiful Lebanese lady wore a very chic, nautical dress by Egyptian designer, Temraza, we find the dress very suitable for Cannes's magical atmosphere, and very flattering to Raya!

Now, scroll down to see every chic red carpet look from Cannes 2018. Check out who made it to our best-dressed list, and which designer they are wearing!