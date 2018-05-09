Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style jessica kahawaty main image

| by The Fustany Team

Cannes 2018: Every Chic Red Carpet Look from the Festival

Are you ready for Cannes 2018? It looks like it's going to be a very chic year for the French festival's red carpet, have you seen the suits they've been wearing during photocalls? Well, you should, because they're so chic, and sexy!

Let us start with our favorite Arab TV Host, Raya Abirached. This beautiful Lebanese lady wore a very chic, nautical dress by Egyptian designer, Temraza, we find the dress very suitable for Cannes's magical atmosphere, and very flattering to Raya!

Now, scroll down to see every chic red carpet look from Cannes 2018. Check out who made it to our best-dressed list, and which designer they are wearing!

For more Cannes 2018 red carpet coverage, click here.


Camila Coelho - Ralph & Russo

Camila Coelho - Ralph & Russo
Cannes 2018

Romme Strijd - Alberta Ferretti

Romme Strijd - Alberta Ferretti
Cannes 2018

Penelope Cruz - Chanel

Penelope Cruz - Chanel
Cannes 2018

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz
Cannes 2018

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz
Cannes 2018

Julianne Moore - Givenchy

Julianne Moore - Givenchy
Cannes 2018

Kristen Stewart - Chanel

Kristen Stewart - Chanel
Cannes 2018

Jessica Kahawaty - Elie Saab

Jessica Kahawaty - Elie Saab
Cannes 2018

Cate Blanchette - Armani Prive

Cate Blanchette - Armani Prive
Cannes 2018

Chloe Sevigny - Chanel

Chloe Sevigny - Chanel
Cannes 2018

Fan Bing Bing

Fan Bing Bing

