Met Gala 2018: The Most Artistic, Beautiful, and Talked About Headpieces

Now, that you've seen the most artistic fashion looks from the Met Gala 2018, it's time I take on a quick look at the most beautiful, for some, and most talked about headpieces, for some others, right here.

I personally loved all the hair looks and headpieces that were inspired by saints and their halos, I thought they looked very angelic, and it gave the ladies that wore them a very soft flair. As for Kate Bosworth's very chic, Virgin Mary inspired headscarf, I really would like to have one like that.

Amber Heard - Kate Bosworth - Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

But because it's the Met Gala, the looks had to go crazy and farfetched at some point, and there were few women who made everyone stare, and talk about their controversial yet very artistic looks!

Rihanna - Sarah Jessica Parker - Lana Del Rey

There were other celebrities on the Met Gala 2018 red carpet, so, if you want to see more artistic looks from the most fashionable night of the year, scroll down!