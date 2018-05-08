Beauty Header image fustany beauty hair makeup met gala main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

Met Gala 2018: The Most Artistic, Beautiful, and Talked About Headpieces

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Now, that you've seen the most artistic fashion looks from the Met Gala 2018, it's time I take on a quick look at the most beautiful, for some, and most talked about headpieces, for some others, right here.

I personally loved all the hair looks and headpieces that were inspired by saints and their halos, I thought they looked very angelic, and it gave the ladies that wore them a very soft flair. As for Kate Bosworth's very chic, Virgin Mary inspired headscarf, I really would like to have one like that.    

 

Amber Heard - Kate Bosworth - Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

But because it's the Met Gala, the looks had to go crazy and farfetched at some point, and there were few women who made everyone stare, and talk about their controversial yet very artistic looks!

 

Rihanna - Sarah Jessica Parker - Lana Del Rey

There were other celebrities on the Met Gala 2018 red carpet, so, if you want to see more artistic looks from the most fashionable night of the year, scroll down!

For more Met Gala 2018 red carpet coverage, click here.


Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski
Ann Heathaway

Ann Heathaway
Lilly Collins

Lilly Collins
Rosie HW

Rosie HW
Blake Lively

Blake Lively
Amber Heard

Amber Heard
Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker
Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey
Zendaya

Zendaya
Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles
Cardi B

Cardi B
Rita Ora

Rita Ora
Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth
Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae
Pryanka Chopra

Pryanka Chopra
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid
