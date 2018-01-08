Beauty Header image article main golden globes 2018 hair and makeup looks

| by The Fustany Team

Golden Globes 2018: The Best Hairstyles and Makeup Looks Spotted on the Red Carpet

You've (almost!) seen all of the Golden Globes 2018 red carpet dresses, so it's time to focus on the beauty looks!

Let's start with the hairstyles at the Golden Globes 2018. Did you notice that Emma Watson has new bangs? Also, it seems that the pixie haircut is trending, because several celebrities are flaunting it, like Kate Hudson and Zoe Kravitz. And we can't miss Millie Bobby Brown's fierce hairstyle, we're in love with her upside down braided bun!

Now let's shift your focus to the makeup looks. The majority of the celebrities decided to wear either red or nude lipstick, and they've actually kept the rest of their makeup very simple.

Scroll down and see the best hairstyles and makeup looks spotted on the Golden Globes 2018 red carpet. They'll surely inspire you when you want to wear your favorite black dress.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @milliebobbybrown

For more Golden Globes 2018 red carpet coverage, click here.



Mandy Moore-Golden Globes 2018: Hairstyles and Makeup Looks

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore
Golden Globes 2018: Hairstyles and Makeup Looks

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson
Emma Watson-Golden Globes 2018: Hairstyles and Makeup Looks

Emma Watson

Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Alicia Vikander-Golden Globes 2018: Hairstyles and Makeup Looks

Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander
Claire Foy-Golden Globes 2018: Hairstyles and Makeup Looks

Claire Foy

Claire Foy
Claire Foy
Angelina Jolie-Golden Globes 2018: Hairstyles and Makeup Looks

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie
Dakota Johnson-Golden Globes 2018: Hairstyles and Makeup Looks

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson
Halle Berry-Golden Globes 2018: Hairstyles and Makeup Looks

Halle Berry

Halle Berry
Halle Berry
Jessica Biel-Golden Globes 2018: Hairstyles and Makeup Looks

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel
Sadie Sink-Golden Globes 2018: Hairstyles and Makeup Looks

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink

