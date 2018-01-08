Golden Globes 2018: The Best Hairstyles and Makeup Looks Spotted on the Red Carpet

You've (almost!) seen all of the Golden Globes 2018 red carpet dresses, so it's time to focus on the beauty looks!

Let's start with the hairstyles at the Golden Globes 2018. Did you notice that Emma Watson has new bangs? Also, it seems that the pixie haircut is trending, because several celebrities are flaunting it, like Kate Hudson and Zoe Kravitz. And we can't miss Millie Bobby Brown's fierce hairstyle, we're in love with her upside down braided bun!

Now let's shift your focus to the makeup looks. The majority of the celebrities decided to wear either red or nude lipstick, and they've actually kept the rest of their makeup very simple.

Scroll down and see the best hairstyles and makeup looks spotted on the Golden Globes 2018 red carpet. They'll surely inspire you when you want to wear your favorite black dress.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @milliebobbybrown