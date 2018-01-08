Golden Globes 2018: The Red Carpet Jewelry Pieces That Made Our Jaws Drop!

By now, you know why celebrities chose to wear black at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, and if you don't, we suggest you take a look at this article here.

All the celebrities showed up in beautiful black gowns, but they didn't forget to add that extra piece of jewelry that made our jaws drop when they walked the Golden Globes 2018 red carpet. So, we picked our favorite jewelry pieces worn by celebrities at the Golden Globes 2018, and decided to share them with you.

Scroll down to see the dazzling sparkles, and know how to accessorize your black dresses like the celebrities.