Golden Globes 2018: The Red Carpet Jewelry Pieces That Made Our Jaws Drop!

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

By now, you know why celebrities chose to wear black at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, and if you don't, we suggest you take a look at this article here.

All the celebrities showed up in beautiful black gowns, but they didn't forget to add that extra piece of jewelry that made our jaws drop when they walked the Golden Globes 2018 red carpet. So, we picked our favorite jewelry pieces worn by celebrities at the Golden Globes 2018, and decided to share them with you.

Scroll down to see the dazzling sparkles, and know how to accessorize your black dresses like the celebrities.

Millie Bobby Brown-Repossi Jewelry

Millie Bobby Brown-Repossi Jewelry
Allison Williams-Forevermark Jewelry

Allison Williams-Forevermark Jewelry
Jessica Chastain-Piaget Jewelry

Jessica Chastain-Piaget Jewelry
Salma Hayek-Harry Winston

Salma Hayek-Harry Winston
Katherine Langford

Katherine Langford
Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson
Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz
Saoirse Ronan-Cartier Jewelry

Saoirse Ronan-Cartier Jewelry
Viola Davis

Viola Davis
Jessica Biel-Bulgari

Jessica Biel-Bulgari
Issa Rae

Issa Rae
Alicia Vikander-Bulgari

Alicia Vikander-Bulgari
