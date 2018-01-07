Golden Globes 2018: The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks, and the Reason Why They're Wearing Black!

There's a lot of hype around the Golden Globes 2018 red carpet! Why? If you don't already know, this year the celebrities are doing it differently; they're putting the glitz and glamour aside, and they're taking the chance to voice their concerns about sexual harassment in Hollywood. Movements such as "Time's Up" and "#MeToo" have encouraged the celebrities to show up in black dresses and activist pins to support the cause. What an empowering start to the 2018 awards season!

So, who will show up in black dresses and who won't? Scroll down to see all the Golden Globes 2018 celebrity red carpet looks.