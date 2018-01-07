Fashion Header image article main golden globes 2018 red carpet arrivals update

Golden Globes 2018: The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks, and the Reason Why They're Wearing Black!

There's a lot of hype around the Golden Globes 2018 red carpet! Why? If you don't already know, this year the celebrities are doing it differently; they're putting the glitz and glamour aside, and they're taking the chance to voice their concerns about sexual harassment in Hollywood. Movements such as "Time's Up" and "#MeToo" have encouraged the celebrities to show up in black dresses and activist pins to support the cause. What an empowering start to the 2018 awards season!

So, who will show up in black dresses and who won't? Scroll down to see all the Golden Globes 2018 celebrity red carpet looks.

Margot Robbie-Golden Globes 2018: The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks, and the Reason Why They're Wearing Black!

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie
Jessica Chastain-Golden Globes 2018: The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks, and the Reason Why They're Wearing Black!

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
Alicia Vikander-Golden Globes 2018: The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks, and the Reason Why They're Wearing Black!

Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander
Kendall Jenner-Golden Globes 2018: The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks, and the Reason Why They're Wearing Black!

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Jessica Biel-Golden Globes 2018: The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks, and the Reason Why They're Wearing Black!

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel
Kerry Washington-Golden Globes 2018: The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks, and the Reason Why They're Wearing Black!

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
Heidi Klum-Golden Globes 2018: The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks, and the Reason Why They're Wearing Black!

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
Kelly Clarkson in Christian Siriano-Golden Globes 2018: The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks, and the Reason Why They're Wearing Black!

Kelly Clarkson in Christian Siriano

Kelly Clarkson in Christian Siriano
Kelly Clarkson in Christian Siriano
Alexis Bledel in Oscar de la Renta-Golden Globes 2018: The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks, and the Reason Why They're Wearing Black!

Alexis Bledel in Oscar de la Renta

Alexis Bledel in Oscar de la Renta
Alexis Bledel in Oscar de la Renta
Dakota Johnson-Golden Globes 2018: The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks, and the Reason Why They're Wearing Black!

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson
Mandy Moore-Golden Globes 2018: The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks, and the Reason Why They're Wearing Black!

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore
Debra Messing-Golden Globes 2018: The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks, and the Reason Why They're Wearing Black!

Debra Messing in Christian Siriano

Debra Messing in Christian Siriano
Debra Messing in Christian Siriano
Allison Williams-Golden Globes 2018: The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks, and the Reason Why They're Wearing Black!

Allison Williams in Armani Privé

Allison Williams in Armani Privé
Allison Williams in Armani Privé
Claire Foy-Golden Globes 2018: The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks, and the Reason Why They're Wearing Black!

Claire Foy

Claire Foy
Claire Foy
Tracee Ellis Ross-Golden Globes 2018: The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks, and the Reason Why They're Wearing Black!

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross
Catherine Zeta Jones-Golden Globes 2018: The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks, and the Reason Why They're Wearing Black!

Catherine Zeta Jones

Catherine Zeta Jones
Catherine Zeta Jones
Giuliana Rancic

Giuliana Rancic
Giuliana Rancic
Golden Globes 2018: Red Carpet Arrivals

Raya Abirached in Tony Ward

Raya Abirached in Tony Ward
Raya Abirached in Tony Ward

