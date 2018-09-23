Highlights: This Is Why El Gouna Film Festival 2018 Is the Eastern Cannes

Thursday the 20th of the current month witnessed the opening ceremony of the long waited El Gouna Film Festival 2018 in its second edition, or we might call it the "Eastern Cannes" as described by the star Bushra. The festival continues till the 28th of September, and this year, it's gathering a lot more stars and film makers than last year, not just from the Arab world, but also from Hollywood! Concerning movies, the festival presents a whole bunch of extremely important movies that participated in Cannes film festival and other international platforms from allover the world.

Remarkable Attendance of Actors & Actresses:

No doubt, most of the Egyptian celebrities -mainly actors and actresses made it to the big event, whether to attend movies premiered at the festival or to take part in movie judging such as Mona Zaki, Bushra & others. And of course, we can't ignore the special appearance of more than one international star such as Sylvester Stallone, Patrick Dempsey, actor & director Andrew Wilson, Owen Wilson, Clive Owen and actress Desiree Popper. Not to mention that the international model Elisa Sednaoui attended the opening as well as the famous film director Abderrahmane Sissako, and actress Lindsay Sloane.

Important Movies:

This year, over 70 movies from different countries are being screened in El Gouna Film Festival, one of which is "Yomeddine" that competed on one of Cannes film prizes. Other movies such as "The Day I Lost My Shadow" for the director Soudade Kaadan and "Screwdriver" by Palestinian director Bassam Al-Garbawy also participated in international film festival. El Gouna Film Festival offers prizes for the winning films in the following categories: Long movies, long documentary movies and short movies as well as the "Cinema for Humanity" prize. Also, the french cinema had an impact in the festival through the movies: "The Freshmen" and "Ulysse & Mona" that were screened during the opening ceremony of the Egyptian festival.

Exhibitions:

That was an addition to the festival when the administration board decided to hold an ovation of 3 of the most important directors world wide that are similar in both mindset and cinema production and vision. These legends are the Egyptian director Youssef Shahine, Swedish director Ingmar Bergman and the Italian Federico Fellini. However, it wasn't enough for the festival to just praise Youssef Shahine's work, that's why the organizing team worked on and succeeded in creating an inspirational exhibition showing the movie posters of most of his films.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @elgounafilmfestivalofficial