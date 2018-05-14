Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style karen wazen looks cannes 2018

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Cannes 2018: Karen Wazen Wore More Than One Beautiful Gown at Cannes

Gorgeous Lebanese blogger Karen Wazen shined in a yellow Nicolas Jebran gown on the 2018 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Amazed by her gorgeous look, we had to see what else she's wearing during her trip to Cannes.

Chopard took Karen to the Cannes 2018 red carpet and let us tell you, we can't stop day dreaming about those incredible dangling earrings. Scroll down to take a look at the rest of her looks at Cannes from casual days in the sun to the 'Fashion For Relief' show. She got it more than right every time!

Main Image Credits: Instagram @karenwazenb

For more Cannes 2018 red carpet coverage, click here.


Karen Wazen's Cannes Looks.

Karen Wazen in Dior

Karen Wazen in Dior
Karen Wazen's Cannes Looks

Karen Wazen in Dior

Karen Wazen in Dior
Karen Wazen's Cannes Looks

Karen Wazen in Nicolas Jebran

Karen Wazen in Nicolas Jebran
Karen Wazen's Cannes Looks

Karen in Chopard earrings

Karen in Chopard earrings
Karen Wazen's Cannes Looks.

Getty Images

Getty Images
Karen Wazen's Cannes Looks

Karen Wazen in Alessandra Rich

Karen Wazen in Alessandra Rich
Karen Wazen's Cannes Looks.

Instagram: @karenwazenb

Instagram: @karenwazenb
Karen Wazen's Cannes Looks

Karen Wazen in Elie Saab

Karen Wazen in Elie Saab

Tags: Karen wazen  Chopard  Dior  Nicolas jebran  Elie saab  Cannes 2018  Cannes fashion  Cannes film festival  Red carpet 2018  Red carpet fashion  Red carpet dresses  Fashion bloggers  Arab celebrities 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑