Cannes 2018: Karen Wazen Wore More Than One Beautiful Gown at Cannes

Gorgeous Lebanese blogger Karen Wazen shined in a yellow Nicolas Jebran gown on the 2018 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Amazed by her gorgeous look, we had to see what else she's wearing during her trip to Cannes.

Chopard took Karen to the Cannes 2018 red carpet and let us tell you, we can't stop day dreaming about those incredible dangling earrings. Scroll down to take a look at the rest of her looks at Cannes from casual days in the sun to the 'Fashion For Relief' show. She got it more than right every time!





Main Image Credits: Instagram @karenwazenb