Fashion Header image fustany london fashion week fall 2019 trends for every lady including hijabis en

| by Ola Moheb

London Fashion Week Summer 2019: Trends for Every Lady Including Hijabi's

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

From New York to Paris, we are all keen to follow and catch up on all what's happening on those fashion weeks/events. This season's London fashion week for spring/summer 2019, the trends were diverse among a bunch of the most popular brands one of which is Burberry.

Concerning color schemes and palettes, they were all different this year since a lot of designers didn't just depend on summer colors such as green or yellow, but they also merged beige, browns and mixed-hues in many of their designs.

For Roberta Einer's designs, they were all driven into a comfy casual approach with popping colors. Yellow and petroleum hues are what marked Roberta's pieces. Then, Huishan Zhang had a '70s vision in which she mostly used calm summer shades. That was, for instance, clear through the bright dresses with pockets. In general, simplicity and elegance were the slogan of her designs, which made them the best choices for a night out.

Teatum Jones' most pieces were dresses of mixed colors that suited both day and night. Also, Roksanda's long and baggy pieces with their range of pink hues created a great inspiration for modest styles so hijabi's, take notes! Peter Pilotto focused the effort on magnifying the beauty of the fabrics and the interlocking patterns and colors which contrasted with dreamy chiffon and minimal designs.

Main Image Credits: Regis Colin Berthelier

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


