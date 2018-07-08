What Celebrities & Bloggers Wore from Fashion Shows to Parisian Streets

In Paris fashion week, there's another thing that takes a spotlight alongside the runway, and that's what celebrities and bloggers decided to wear to attend the fashion shows. These fashion inspirations take advantage of the week to showcase their best looks and get creative with their choices and designer picks.

This year not only the shows were incredible, but so was the street style and the outfits celebrities wore to the shows. Take a look at their diverse and occasionally bold looks in the images below.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @lanaelsahely