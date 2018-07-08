What Celebrities & Bloggers Wore from Fashion Shows to Parisian Streets

In Paris fashion week, there's another thing that takes a spotlight alongside the runway, and that's what celebrities and bloggers decided to wear to attend the fashion shows. These fashion inspirations take advantage of the week to showcase their best looks and get creative with their choices and designer picks.
This year not only the shows were incredible, but so was the street style and the outfits celebrities wore to the shows. Take a look at their diverse and occasionally bold looks in the images below.
Main Image Credits: Instagram @lanaelsahely
1 of 35
Instagram: @mandymooremm
2 of 35
Instagram: @karenwazenb
3 of 35
Instagram: @karenwazenb
4 of 35
Instagram: @karenwazenb
5 of 35
Instagram: @lanaelsahely
6 of 35
Instagram: @dana.hourani
7 of 35
Instagram: @lanaelsahely
8 of 35
Instagram: @lanaelsahely
9 of 35
Instagram: @camilacoelho
10 of 35
Instagram: @lanaelsahely
11 of 35
Instagram: @camilacoelho
12 of 35
Instagram: @camilacoelho
13 of 35
Instagram: @chiaraferragni
14 of 35
Instagram: @chiaraferragni
15 of 35
Instagram: @camilacoelho
16 of 35
Instagram: @chiaraferragni
17 of 35
Instagram: @nouraridaofficial
18 of 35
Instagram: @victoriabeckham
19 of 35
Instagram: @oliviapalermo
20 of 35
Instagram: @oliviapalermo
21 of 35
Instagram: @oliviapalermo
22 of 35
Instagram: @oliviapalermo
23 of 35
Instagram: @karliekloss
24 of 35
Instagram: @alessandraambrosio
25 of 35
Instagram: @alessandraambrosio
26 of 35
Instagram: @voguerunway
27 of 35
Instagram: @karenwazenb
28 of 35
Celebrities and Bloggers outfits for paris haute couture week fw 2018
29 of 35
Instagram: @iamnaomicampbell
30 of 35
Instagram: @elissazkh
31 of 35
Instagram: @ashleygraham
32 of 35
Instagram: @kaiagerber
33 of 35
Instagram: @traceeellisross
34 of 35
Instagram: @emmaroberts
35 of 35
Instagram: @penelopecruzoficial
About the Author
Farida Abdel Malek
The first time she watched "The Devil Wears Prada" around the age of 12, Farida felt something that she couldn’t quite explain at that time. She was inspired. The clothes, the hair, the makeup and of course, Paris. It made her feel ecstatic; wanting to jump years ahead to enter the industry in a way or another. She is a makeup fanatic and spends 80% of her time looking at new products, and putting them on her wishlist. She studied multimedia journalism, and wanted to further utilize it by writing about her passion. Farida loves to take time for herself and unwinds by watching "Friends" and doing her skincare routine before bedtime.