Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style paris fashion week fall 2018 bloggers celebrity street style mainimage copy

| by Farida Abdel Malek

What Celebrities & Bloggers Wore from Fashion Shows to Parisian Streets

In Paris fashion week, there's another thing that takes a spotlight alongside the runway, and that's what celebrities and bloggers decided to wear to attend the fashion shows. These fashion inspirations take advantage of the week to showcase their best looks and get creative with their choices and designer picks.

This year not only the shows were incredible, but so was the street style and the outfits celebrities wore to the shows. Take a look at their diverse and occasionally bold looks in the images below.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @lanaelsahely

Instagram: @mandymooremm
1 of 35
Instagram: @mandymooremm
Instagram: @karenwazenb
2 of 35
Instagram: @karenwazenb
Instagram: @karenwazenb
3 of 35
Instagram: @karenwazenb
Instagram: @karenwazenb
4 of 35
Instagram: @karenwazenb
Instagram: @lanaelsahely
5 of 35
Instagram: @lanaelsahely
Instagram: @dana.hourani
6 of 35
Instagram: @dana.hourani
Instagram: @lanaelsahely
7 of 35
Instagram: @lanaelsahely
Instagram: @lanaelsahely
8 of 35
Instagram: @lanaelsahely
Instagram: @camilacoelho
9 of 35
Instagram: @camilacoelho
Instagram: @lanaelsahely
10 of 35
Instagram: @lanaelsahely
Instagram: @camilacoelho
11 of 35
Instagram: @camilacoelho
Instagram: @camilacoelho
12 of 35
Instagram: @camilacoelho
Instagram: @chiaraferragni
13 of 35
Instagram: @chiaraferragni
Instagram: @chiaraferragni
14 of 35
Instagram: @chiaraferragni
Instagram: @camilacoelho
15 of 35
Instagram: @camilacoelho
Instagram: @chiaraferragni
16 of 35
Instagram: @chiaraferragni
Instagram: @nouraridaofficial
17 of 35
Instagram: @nouraridaofficial
Instagram: @victoriabeckham
18 of 35
Instagram: @victoriabeckham
Instagram: @oliviapalermo
19 of 35
Instagram: @oliviapalermo
Instagram: @oliviapalermo
20 of 35
Instagram: @oliviapalermo
Instagram: @oliviapalermo
21 of 35
Instagram: @oliviapalermo
Instagram: @oliviapalermo
22 of 35
Instagram: @oliviapalermo
Instagram: @karliekloss
23 of 35
Instagram: @karliekloss
Instagram: @alessandraambrosio
24 of 35
Instagram: @alessandraambrosio
Instagram: @alessandraambrosio
25 of 35
Instagram: @alessandraambrosio
Instagram: @voguerunway
26 of 35
Instagram: @voguerunway
Instagram: @karenwazenb
27 of 35
Instagram: @karenwazenb
Celebrities and Bloggers outfits for paris haute couture week fw 2018
28 of 35
Celebrities and Bloggers outfits for paris haute couture week fw 2018
Instagram: @iamnaomicampbell
29 of 35
Instagram: @iamnaomicampbell
Instagram: @elissazkh
30 of 35
Instagram: @elissazkh
Instagram: @ashleygraham
31 of 35
Instagram: @ashleygraham
Instagram: @kaiagerber
32 of 35
Instagram: @kaiagerber
Instagram: @traceeellisross
33 of 35
Instagram: @traceeellisross
Instagram: @emmaroberts
34 of 35
Instagram: @emmaroberts
Instagram: @penelopecruzoficial
35 of 35
Instagram: @penelopecruzoficial



