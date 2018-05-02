This Year's Trendiest Handbags Could Already Be in Your Closet

This year's handbags are going back to basics with simple materials and uncomplicated designs. There's been even a throwback to logos since Dior brought back the logo saddle bag and sent to bloggers and fashion influencers the labeled shoulder bags. Our personal favorite is the hoop handle bags brought to popularity by brands like Chloé. Here are this year's trending bags that everyone is rocking!

About the Author

Farida Abdel Malek The first time she watched "The Devil Wears Prada" around the age of 12, Farida felt something that she couldn’t quite explain at that time. She was inspired. The clothes, the hair, the makeup and of course, Paris. It made her feel ecstatic; wanting to jump years ahead to enter the industry in a way or another. She is a makeup fanatic and spends 80% of her time looking at new products, and putting them on her wishlist. She studied multimedia journalism, and wanted to further utilize it by writing about her passion. Farida loves to take time for herself and unwinds by watching "Friends" and doing her skincare routine before bedtime.