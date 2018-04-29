Gigi and Bella Throw It Back to the 90s with Sexy Vintage Dresses for Gigi's Birthday

On Monday, Gigi Hadid celebrated her 23rd birthday by going all out and glamorous with her friends and family. Word on the street, however, it was more about what she and her sister Bella Hadid were wearing.

It's known that they both have a love for vintage and 90's fashion, especially Bella, so, it was no surprise that Gigi Hadid went for a vintage Versace mini gold dress that hugging and flattering her gorgeous physic.



Bella Hadid also went for a classic number with this Dior Autumn/Winter 2000 dress. She paired the sexy leopard print piece with a high ponytail and hoops in true 2000's fashion. Her makeup was also within the sexy theme with a dramatic feline eye and strong cheekbone highlight.

Gigi went for messy beach waves and chose the drama for her makeup. Her intense gold eye look was done by global celebrity makeup artist Erin Parson.