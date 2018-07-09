Paris Fashion Week's Haute Couture Bridal Looks Were Beautifully Unconventional

Drama is all the rage this Haute Couture season! We couldn't help but notice most designers went for loud extravagant and almost royal bridal looks that are worth talking about for days.
Most Designers chose big gowns for their brides, that took up the entire runway and people's utmost attention and awe. Karl Lagerfeld of course went on another course for Chanel with a very unconventional wedding dress. Chanel's bride wore a seafoam or baby blue, two piece with a high skirt slit.
Lebanese designers Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad, made beautiful pieces of art that added the perfect closure to each collection theme. Saab took his Barcelona inspiration to his avant-garde bride's headpiece and Murad created a floral renaissance royal inspired gown with an extravagant tiara to balance out the heavy dress.
Here are some of this year's other Haute Couture bridal looks.
Main Image Credits: Guillaume Roujas
Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.
1 of 10
Chanel Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
Credits: Gio Staiano
2 of 10
Zuhair Murad Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
Credits: Guillaume Roujas
3 of 10
Ziad Nakad Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
Credits: Regis Colin Berthelier
4 of 10
Elie Saab Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
Credits: Regis Colin Berthelier
5 of 10
Francesco Scognamiglio Capri Couture Fall Winter 2018
Credits: Now Fashion
6 of 10
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
Credits: Gio Staiano
7 of 10
Georges Chakra Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
Credits: Gio Staiano
8 of 10
Ulyana Sergeenko Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
Credits: Guillaume Roujas
9 of 10
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
Credits: Regis Colin Berthelier
10 of 10
Georges Hobeika Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
Credits: Guillaume Roujas
About the Author
Farida Abdel Malek
The first time she watched "The Devil Wears Prada" around the age of 12, Farida felt something that she couldn’t quite explain at that time. She was inspired. The clothes, the hair, the makeup and of course, Paris. It made her feel ecstatic; wanting to jump years ahead to enter the industry in a way or another. She is a makeup fanatic and spends 80% of her time looking at new products, and putting them on her wishlist. She studied multimedia journalism, and wanted to further utilize it by writing about her passion. Farida loves to take time for herself and unwinds by watching "Friends" and doing her skincare routine before bedtime.