Summer 2018
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion trends haute couture paris fashion week fall 2018 mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Paris Fashion Week's Haute Couture Bridal Looks Were Beautifully Unconventional

Drama is all the rage this Haute Couture season! We couldn't help but notice most designers went for loud extravagant and almost royal bridal looks that are worth talking about for days.

Most Designers chose big gowns for their brides, that took up the entire runway and people's utmost attention and awe. Karl Lagerfeld of course went on another course for Chanel with a very unconventional wedding dress. Chanel's bride wore a seafoam or baby blue, two piece with a high skirt slit.

Lebanese designers Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad, made beautiful pieces of art that added the perfect closure to each collection theme. Saab took his Barcelona inspiration to his avant-garde bride's headpiece and Murad created a floral renaissance royal inspired gown with an extravagant tiara to balance out the heavy dress.

Here are some of this year's other Haute Couture bridal looks.


Main Image Credits: Guillaume Roujas

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Chanel Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
1 of 10
Chanel Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
Credits: Gio Staiano
Zuhair Murad Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
2 of 10
Zuhair Murad Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
Credits: Guillaume Roujas
Ziad Nakad Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
3 of 10
Ziad Nakad Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
Credits: Regis Colin Berthelier
Elie Saab Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
4 of 10
Elie Saab Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
Credits: Regis Colin Berthelier
Francesco Scognamiglio Capri Couture Fall Winter 2018
5 of 10
Francesco Scognamiglio Capri Couture Fall Winter 2018
Credits: Now Fashion
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
6 of 10
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
Credits: Gio Staiano
Georges Chakra Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
7 of 10
Georges Chakra Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
Credits: Gio Staiano
Ulyana Sergeenko Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
8 of 10
Ulyana Sergeenko Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
Credits: Guillaume Roujas
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
9 of 10
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
Credits: Regis Colin Berthelier
Georges Hobeika Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
10 of 10
Georges Hobeika Couture Fall Winter 2018 Paris
Credits: Guillaume Roujas



Tags: Haute couture  Haute couture fashion  Paris fashion week  Paris fashion week haute couture 2018  Designers  Arab fashion designers  Bridal  Bridal dresses  Bridal fashion 2018  Bridal fashion week 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑