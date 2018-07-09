Paris Fashion Week's Haute Couture Bridal Looks Were Beautifully Unconventional

Drama is all the rage this Haute Couture season! We couldn't help but notice most designers went for loud extravagant and almost royal bridal looks that are worth talking about for days.

Most Designers chose big gowns for their brides, that took up the entire runway and people's utmost attention and awe. Karl Lagerfeld of course went on another course for Chanel with a very unconventional wedding dress. Chanel's bride wore a seafoam or baby blue, two piece with a high skirt slit.

Lebanese designers Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad, made beautiful pieces of art that added the perfect closure to each collection theme. Saab took his Barcelona inspiration to his avant-garde bride's headpiece and Murad created a floral renaissance royal inspired gown with an extravagant tiara to balance out the heavy dress.

Main Image Credits: Guillaume Roujas