Celebrities Dressed up and Reunited for a Good Cause at the Chanel Dinner

Friends fans felt joy in their heart when they saw Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox together at the NRDC benefit on Saturday, hosted by Chanel. They posed together on the red carpet alongside many other celebrities who attended the Chanel dinner to support this cause.

The Our Majestic Oceans Benefit Dinner is in support of the NDRC and their work which involves protecting marine areas and fighting ocean acidification and putting an end to overfishing.

Other celebrities who attended in support of the cause are Priyanka Chopra, Cindy Crawford, and Leslie Mann. Celebrities were dressed in gorgeous Chanel pieces. The styles ranged from classic Chanel tweed to more relaxed materials and silk, flowy clothings.





All Image Credits: Just Jared and Zimbio