Tony Ward Took the Met Gala to Paris with His F/W 2018 Couture Collection

After taking a look at Tony Ward's Fall/Winter 2018 Couture collection we can't help but want to go back in time to the pre-Met Gala to see what he would have come up with for celebrities.
Eyes at the office widened in admiration as we took a look at Tony Ward's show. The first thing that came to our mind was the now trending post Met Gala, Vatican-Medieval theme in couture fashion.
The show's backdrop was church inspired mosaic and the color theme was also extracted from mosaic tones. The dresses were very dramatic with capes and vibrant colors and even some headpieces. We can't wait to see how high street brands translate this trend into consumer friendly pieces and styles.
All Image Credits: Regis Colin Berthelier
About the Author
Farida Abdel Malek
The first time she watched "The Devil Wears Prada" around the age of 12, Farida felt something that she couldn’t quite explain at that time. She was inspired. The clothes, the hair, the makeup and of course, Paris. It made her feel ecstatic; wanting to jump years ahead to enter the industry in a way or another. She is a makeup fanatic and spends 80% of her time looking at new products, and putting them on her wishlist. She studied multimedia journalism, and wanted to further utilize it by writing about her passion. Farida loves to take time for herself and unwinds by watching "Friends" and doing her skincare routine before bedtime.