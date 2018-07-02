Tony Ward Took the Met Gala to Paris with His F/W 2018 Couture Collection

After taking a look at Tony Ward's Fall/Winter 2018 Couture collection we can't help but want to go back in time to the pre-Met Gala to see what he would have come up with for celebrities.

Eyes at the office widened in admiration as we took a look at Tony Ward's show. The first thing that came to our mind was the now trending post Met Gala, Vatican-Medieval theme in couture fashion.

The show's backdrop was church inspired mosaic and the color theme was also extracted from mosaic tones. The dresses were very dramatic with capes and vibrant colors and even some headpieces. We can't wait to see how high street brands translate this trend into consumer friendly pieces and styles.





All Image Credits: Regis Colin Berthelier

