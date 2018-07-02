Summer 2018
Fashion

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Tony Ward Took the Met Gala to Paris with His F/W 2018 Couture Collection

After taking a look at Tony Ward's Fall/Winter 2018 Couture collection we can't help but want to go back in time to the pre-Met Gala to see what he would have come up with for celebrities.

Eyes at the office widened in admiration as we took a look at Tony Ward's show. The first thing that came to our mind was the now trending post Met Gala, Vatican-Medieval theme in couture fashion.

The show's backdrop was church inspired mosaic and the color theme was also extracted from mosaic tones. The dresses were very dramatic with capes and vibrant colors and even some headpiecesWe can't wait to see how high street brands translate this trend into consumer friendly pieces and styles.


All Image Credits: Regis Colin Berthelier

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Collection Paris Fashion Week
1 of 19
1 of 19
2 of 19
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Collection Paris Fashion Week
2 of 19
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Collection Paris Fashion Week
3 of 19
3 of 19
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Collection Paris Fashion Week
4 of 19
4 of 19
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Collection Paris Fashion Week
5 of 19
5 of 19
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Collection Paris Fashion Week
6 of 19
6 of 19
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Collection Paris Fashion Week
7 of 19
7 of 19
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Collection Paris Fashion Week
8 of 19
8 of 19
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Collection Paris Fashion Week
9 of 19
9 of 19
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Collection Paris Fashion Week
10 of 19
10 of 19
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Collection Paris Fashion Week
11 of 19
11 of 19
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Collection Paris Fashion Week
12 of 19
12 of 19
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Collection Paris Fashion Week
13 of 19
13 of 19
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Collection Paris Fashion Week
14 of 19
14 of 19
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Collection Paris Fashion Week
15 of 19
15 of 19
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Collection Paris Fashion Week
16 of 19
16 of 19
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Collection Paris Fashion Week
17 of 19
17 of 19
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Collection Paris Fashion Week
18 of 19
18 of 19
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Collection Paris Fashion Week
19 of 19
19 of 19
Tony Ward Couture Fall Winter 2018 Collection Paris Fashion Week



