SS19 Fashion Week Beauty Trends Do Not Include Foundation or Concealer

After taking a look at fashion week trends on the runway and I couldn't wait to start taking a closer look at my passion, makeup. Makeup trends are always interesting to see, because of how swiftly they change and because of how magnificent it is to see what makeup artists chose to pair with the designer's collection.

This year I noticed 5 prominent beauty trends that took over the runway and they all have one common factor within them, which is bare, natural with minimal if not non existing coverage on the skin.

1. Glossy bare skin

This trend has been taking over fashion weeks for a while now and the 'glossier' look still continues with rage. This fashion week season was no exception, most and more than half of the beauty looks were of completely bare skin with no other makeup on. Even the looks with eye makeup, still maintained the natural looking glossy, healthy skin appeal. Looks like heavy coverage foundation will be skipped for most of the week these upcoming months.





2. Color!

The bright pops of color are also still heavily in trend. Rodarte showcases incredible art work and play with color on the models. The Julien Macdonald runway incorporated a violet pop of color to a smoldering smokey eye. Don't be scared to wear yellow or pastel colors on your lid, they can look incredible. You can check out how I apply colored eyeshadow easily here...





3. Smudgy sexy all over liner

The waterline liner is back! It's been a while since we've seen liner in the inner rim of the bottom lash line unless its for a full feline look. This fashion month I saw more than one look with messy smudged line and all along the bottom waterline giving me major 2000's throwback. There were also some incredible graphic liner looks like the ones at Marni and Dior. Dior's makeup was a intricate piece of artwork.





4. Brown, bronze hues

Here comes my favorite...I've been so inspired by summer tans and it looks like so were the makeup artists. There were a lot of brown tones for the makeup. Bare skin and bronzer were a highlight and monochromatic makeup, like seen at Max Mara, was a perfect example of breaking the boundaries of using just brights in spring.





5. Red or stained lips

A red lip never dies with Dolce & Gabbana or ever really. It was seen on some shows for a French look, bare skin and a bright statement red lip, add sunglasses to that...perfection. Juicy fruit lips were also present in some shows, paired again with natural fresh skin, barely there makeup overall.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @moschino

All Image Credits: Now Fashion