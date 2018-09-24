2
Back to School
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Beauty Header image fustany beauty makeup fashion week spring summer 2019 makeup trends runway mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

SS19 Fashion Week Beauty Trends Do Not Include Foundation or Concealer

After taking a look at fashion week trends on the runway and I couldn't wait to start taking a closer look at my passion, makeup. Makeup trends are always interesting to see, because of how swiftly they change and because of how magnificent it is to see what makeup artists chose to pair with the designer's collection. 

This year I noticed 5 prominent beauty trends that took over the runway and they all have one common factor within them, which is bare, natural with minimal if not non existing coverage on the skin. 

1. Glossy bare skin

This trend has been taking over fashion weeks for a while now and the 'glossier' look still continues with rage. This fashion week season was no exception, most and more than half of the beauty looks were of completely bare skin with no other makeup on. Even the looks with eye makeup, still maintained the natural looking glossy, healthy skin appeal. Looks like heavy coverage foundation will be skipped for most of the week these upcoming months. 

undefined

2. Color!

The bright pops of color are also still heavily in trend. Rodarte showcases incredible art work and play with color on the models. The Julien Macdonald runway incorporated a violet pop of color to a smoldering smokey eye. Don't be scared to wear yellow or pastel colors on your lid, they can look incredible. You can check out how I apply colored eyeshadow easily here...

undefined

3. Smudgy sexy all over liner

The waterline liner is back! It's been a while since we've seen liner in the inner rim of the bottom lash line unless its for a full feline look. This fashion month I saw more than one look with messy smudged line and all along the bottom waterline giving me major 2000's throwback. There were also some incredible graphic liner looks like the ones at Marni and Dior. Dior's makeup was a intricate piece of artwork. 

undefined

4. Brown, bronze hues

Here comes my favorite...I've been so inspired by summer tans and it looks like so were the makeup artists. There were a lot of brown tones for the makeup. Bare skin and bronzer were a highlight and monochromatic makeup, like seen at Max Mara, was a perfect example of breaking the boundaries of using just brights in spring. 

undefined

5. Red or stained lips

A red lip never dies with Dolce & Gabbana or ever really. It was seen on some shows for a French look, bare skin and a bright statement red lip, add sunglasses to that...perfection. Juicy fruit lips were also present in some shows, paired again with natural fresh skin, barely there makeup overall. 

undefined

Main Image Credits: Instagram @moschino

All Image Credits: Now Fashion

Got any makeup or skincare questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you.


Alberta Ferretti
1 of 31
Alberta Ferretti
A faded, well blended touch of bronze on the cheeks is the perfect way to add health to skin instantly.
Tom Ford
2 of 31
Tom Ford
The king of sexy elegance's show had dramatic, smokey, bronze eyeshadow winged out messily.
Max Mara
3 of 31
Max Mara
A combination of the waterline liner trend and an all over hue of warm browns, perfectly fitting to the collection's color palette.
Fendi
4 of 31
Fendi
The epitome of 'barely there' makeup.
Victoria Beckham
5 of 31
Victoria Beckham
I can catch a hint a bronzer or brown toned blush. Easy, to die for, beauty look.
Temperley London
6 of 31
Temperley London
Stained lips and a glossy highlight...need I say more?
Marc Jacobs
7 of 31
Marc Jacobs
A pop of pink on the lids. Quick! Start recreating before winter hits. Instagram: @marcbeauty
Rodarte
8 of 31
Rodarte
Take the pink and red combination trend to your face. Instagram: @rodarte
Giorgio Armani
9 of 31
Giorgio Armani
A touch of pink sparkle never goes wrong.
Julien Macdonald
10 of 31
Julien Macdonald
Who said blue isn't sexy?
Maison Margiela
11 of 31
Maison Margiela
Don't you love when makeup looks like it watercolor painted?
Rodarte
12 of 31
Rodarte
I am speechless when it comes to James Kaliardos incredible art for the show...
Self Portrait
13 of 31
Self Portrait
Graphic makeup will always be the inspiration behind any iconic trend.
Versace
14 of 31
Versace
Why stick to one trend? Colored graphic liner, glossy cheekbones and intense bronzer. YES.
Versace
15 of 31
Versace
A blue wing for fall, winter, spring is how we're living life this year.
Mansur Gavriel
16 of 31
Mansur Gavriel
Grass greens on the eyes is a conversation starter you'll want to be a part of.
Alexa Chung
17 of 31
Alexa Chung
Highlighter is my most recent trick to cheat 'I had a good night's sleep'.
Hugo Boss
18 of 31
Hugo Boss
A strong brow is the right statement with bare skin.
Brandon Maxwell
19 of 31
Brandon Maxwell
Blush and highlight...believe me when I tell you this the next big thing.
Christopher Kane
20 of 31
Christopher Kane
I'm a firm believer in the beauty of tired, smoldering, unconcealed under eyes.
Tory Burch
21 of 31
Tory Burch
Enhance the skin by giving it a good moisturiser every night and morning.
Longchamp
22 of 31
Longchamp
If you're scared of black intensity add some shimmer to make it more wearable.
Brandon Maxwell
23 of 31
Brandon Maxwell
A smudged shimmery brown liner under the eyes is an instant 'I'm going out tonight' look. Also very easy to achieve.
Oscar de la Renta
24 of 31
Oscar de la Renta
Chocolatey, smudgy, sexy beauty.
Marni
25 of 31
Marni
The show had most models in sunglasses and others in a graphic liner inspired by the shape of the shades...brilliant!
Tibi
26 of 31
Tibi
Still can't get over the return of the waterline liner.
Prabal Gurung
27 of 31
Prabal Gurung
Glistening brown liner smudged with a flick. Instagram:@winnieharlow
Dior
28 of 31
Dior
Mmm...can we please just take a moment for this.
Dolce & Gabbana
29 of 31
Dolce & Gabbana
Classic Dolce royalty.
Erdem
30 of 31
Erdem
A 'your lips but better' stain.
Mansur Gavriel
31 of 31
Mansur Gavriel
Just say you've just had strawberries.



You might also like



Tags: Paris fashion week  London fashion week  New york fashion week  Beauty  Beauty trends  Makeup  Makeup looks  Makeup trends  London fashion week spring 2019  New york fashion week spring 2019  Beauty trends 2019  Makeup trends 2019  Runway 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑