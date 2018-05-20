Fustany Tried It: Marc Jacobs Illuminator That Will Give You the Glossy Look

As the obsession with highlighters and intense facial glow still rallies on, the trend has developed into favoring highlighters that not just give you a glow, but a mirror-like and glossy effect. Highlighters are now not only blinding but also reflective. Makeup artists and women have been loving the almost 'sweaty' look. I know sweaty doesn't sound appealing but believe me this Marc Jacobs Beauty highlighter is.

I've been on the hunt for a very creamy, reflective, glossy, and not glittery highlighter stick. If you're looking for that wet-look effect you want to keep an eye on cream highlighters more. I just bought this Marc Jacobs one and I am pleased to say it was more than worth the money. It's absolutely divine. The reflectiveness it gives on one's cheeks is natural and beautiful and you can definitely notice its effect.

The packaging is so luxurious and beautiful, so, it makes the experience of applying even more enjoyable. I haven't taken any pictures at night with it yet, but I'm almost 100 percent sure it will look incredible. If you're looking for a highlighter that is so easy to blend and that will give you more of a glossy, editorial-like effect on your cheekbones then this is the one for you





Main Image Credits: Face To Curls

