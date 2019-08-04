3 Natural Ways to Remove a Patchy Summer Tan Just in Time for Eid

I know what you're thinking, "My tan definitely does not look as good as that picture." Well, during the summer we all seek to spend as much time as possible by the beach. We even do all we can to get that gorgeous glowing sun tan, which you did have before things started looking weird. After a while the effects of sun damage starts appearing and it's not as beautiful as it first was. Patchiness and uneven skin texture and tone is not something you want to be sporting during Eid Al-Adha celebrations.

There are natural remedies to remove an uneven tan. These will help brighten and enhance the summer tan and reduce patchiness. You can try out these remedies if you want to restrain from buying beauty products to save up for Eid clothes shopping.

1. Potato and Lemon Juice Mask

Potatoes are known for their richness in vitamins and most importantly vitamin C, which is really good for brightening and giving the skin a nice glow, while moisturizing as well. Using both lemon and potato together is a good way to get rid of the summer tan.

Combine the juice of one potato with 1 Tbsp of lemon juice, use a cotton ball to apply and pat it on your face. Leave it on for 30-40 min until it dries and then rinse your face with cold water. If you want fast results do this mask everyday, if you can.

2. Banana and Honey Mask

This is considered a fast way to instantly brighten your face and the sun affected outer layer of the skin. It's also really good for people with oily skin.

All you need to do is mash one banana with 1 Tbsp of honey and 1 tsp of lemon juice. Apply the mask to your face for 20 minutes. Use a muslin cloth soaked in warm water to remove the mask. You can do this mask 3 times a week.

3. Flour Masks

Flour contains a lot of skin benefits, it helps greatly in brightening the skin and hydrating it giving it a lit-from-within glow.

Mix 2 Tbsp of flour with a few drops of water until it becomes a thick paste like consistency. Apply the clay-like mask on your skin for 15 minutes then wash your face with lukewarm water.

Bonus Tip: Mustard Oil

A lot of online sources rave about mustard oil and its many benefits, as well as, the fact that massaging a small amount of mustard oil on the face regularly can help reduce a tan. Make sure to test this out first on a small area on your body before applying it to your entire face.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @federicola