The 6 Rules of Silky Smooth Skin during Summertime

The weather is finally warm enough to head to the beach, and lay in the sun. But, after a long and cold winter, your skin is probably tired and dull. So, here are 6 ways to get your skin smooth and ready for summertime.

1. First things first, pamper your feet, they’ll be showing all summer long:

Head to the nail salon as soon as you can, because your feet and toes will be showing all summer long, and they need to look flawless. Getting a manicure and pedicure every 2 weeks will make them always look beautiful. If you don’t have time to go to the salon, then you can soak your feet in some warm water and soap to get rid of dead skin. Finish this process by drying your feet very well and applying some moisturizing cream, and for better results, wear cotton socks before you go to bed. One last tip, apply almond oil on your toenails every night to maintain their shiny, and healthy look.





2. Dry skin is no longer a problem if you follow these rules:

There’s nothing worse than the feeling of dry skin, that’s why you need to keep it hydrated and moisturized by following these simple rules. You need to drink at least 2L of water every day, eat hydrating food, like vegetables and fruits. And, don’t forget to apply coconut oil on your skin right after taking a shower. It will keep your skin smooth and moisturized for the longest time.





3. You’re not ready for summer without silky smooth skin:

We all know that during winter we’re not as consistent when it comes to hair removal, but summer is not so forgiving. So, you need to make sure you have your trusty handy Silk-Epil with you at all times. Silk-Epil 9 is much more than an epilator! First of all, it can remove these short tiny hairs that wax can’t pick up (down to 0.5mm), with the new MicroGrip tweezer technology which leaves your skin silky smooth. And the best thing about it, is that it’s rechargeable, so, you can take it with you in your bag everywhere you go.





4. Skin exfoliation is the greatest secret for glowy skin:

Your skin gets pretty dry, and rough during wintertime due to the constantly changing weather, the cold, and sometimes the dust. So, the best way to revive it is by peeling the dead skin. Braun Silk-epil 9's deep and gentle exfoliation brush, will restore life to your dry skin in seconds. Thanks to the massaging pad that can stimulate the blood vessels below your skin for a shinier appearance. Did we mention that it’s waterproof too? Yes, it is! You can easily clean the Silk-épil 9 epilator under running water and comfortably use it in the bath or shower.





5. Get your beach bag ready with sun protection accessories, beauty products, and gadgets:

You can’t go to the beach without getting your sun protection accessories ready. So, along with your large beach hat, your beach bag must contain sunglasses and Silk-Epil 9 for quick touch ups in the bathroom.

Don’t forget, your skin has been hiding in the shade for a long time during winter, so, you need to protect it with a good sunblock. You need to look for a sunblock that goes perfectly with your skin type. In order for the sunblock to protect your skin from harmful rays, you need to apply it 10 minutes in advance before you head out of the house. Sunblock protects your skin from dark spots, skin discoloration and even skin cancer.





6. Last, but not least, a great skin depends mainly on what you eat:

It is scientifically proven that Omega 3 can help protect your skin from harmful sun rays. That’s why it is recommended to eat fish alongside antioxidant foods like green tea, and chocolate to protect your skin during summer.



