This Year's Swimsuit Trends Are Endless and You'll Want to Try Them All!

We've gathered 9 of the trendiest swimsuit styles we're seeing in stores right now. This year, sexy and playful are definitely a theme. Whether you're looking for one or two pieces, you'll find something that will make your "by the pool" experience much more fashionable. Swimsuits are not just about practicality anymore, they're becoming more of a fashion statement and there are so many options to play around with.

1. Strappy

Sexy straps are not just for tying your suit behind your neck anymore, brands are taking them to the front to add a sexy touch to your swimsuit.

Victoria's Secret PINK - Wolf & Whistle - Victoria's Secret PINK

2. Sexy One Piece

Honeymooners are going to love this trend! Taking inspiration from lingerie is really in and we think it's here to stay for a while.

Bluebella - For Love & Lemons - Agent Provocateur

3. Ruffles

Playful ruffles are still very much in style and when you add it to a V-neckline... well, it's just plain gorgeous.

Oysho - Missguided - For Love & Lemons



4. High Waist Bottoms

This flattering trend will hold your tummy in place when you decide to order a pizza by the beach. They look gorgeous on everyone!

Oysho - Oysho - ASOS



5. Tie-In Front



A cute knot in the front adds a pretty touch to any swimsuit style. It also looks really cool with a retro-themed pattern.

For Love & Lemons - For Love & Lemons - For Love & Lemons



6. Velvet

The velvet trend has taken on swimsuits too. We can't wait to see how the material feels and looks after a dip in the water!

Victoria's Secret PINK - Wolf & Whistle - Victoria's Secret PINK



7. Pattern

From polka dots to the jungle, patterns couldn't be more popular, and there's something for everyone.

Oysho - Monki - Oysho



8. One Shoulder

This fashion statement goes perfectly with the ruffles trend and you will stand out on the beach for sure if you decide to try this trend.

La Vie en Rose - For Love & Lemons - Oysho



9. Active

Sporty chic is not just for Zumba and the gym anymore. If you've been wanting to workout by the pool, you got your gear handled here.

Bluebella - ASOS - Victoria's Secret PINK







Main Image Credits: Missguided - Wolf & Whistle - Monki

