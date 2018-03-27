There Are 6 Different Ways to Wear the Polka Dot Trend

Polka dots are back with strength. The runways were filled with the timeless pattern in spring/summer 2018, and now, bloggers are taking them to the streets in preparation for the warm weather. Polka dots are a bold pattern and they can get tricky trying to find different ways to wear them. whether you're looking for a casual or chic look, these 6 different ways to wear the polka dot trend will give you a major inspiration.

1. A two-piece or a suit can be both cute and sexy. It's definitely a statement that you will want to try.

Dolce & Gabbana Spring 18 - Instagram @dinazahran

2. Trying on a polka dot skirt can be just the transition you need into spring.



Instagram @daliansouli - Instagram @dinzsisters - Instagram @louvills

3. Sheer polka dots are loved by many fashion addicts. So many different ways to style it!

Christian Dior Spring 18 - Instagram @oliviakijo - Jill Stuart Spring 18



4. If you're not about the trend and want to take it slow, a top is an easy way to test the waters.

Instagram @saskiateje - Instagram @hadiaghaleb - Instagram @hananonymous



5. Flowy polka dot dresses are everywhere, you're bound to find a fit that is perfect for you.



Instagram @oliviakijo - Instagram @livpurvis - Instagram @chloe4dayz



6. This little red dress will not leave your side on your beach trips.





Instagram @double3xposure - Instagram @louvills







Main Image Credits: Instagram @saskiateje