March 12, 2018 | by Zeinab El-Fiqi
Dare to Copy These 5 Outfit Ideas from Fashion Bloggers Now!
I follow dozens of fashion bloggers from the Middle East and the rest of the world, and I admire the style of each one of them. But, I always found difficulty or a psychological barrier to get out of the style I created for myself a long time ago.
So, I took a decision! In 2018, I am going to try new things, like copying outfits from street style stars that I like but don't have the guts to even try it on! Thus, let me introduce you to the 5 outfit ideas I am going to try from my favorite Instagram fashion bloggers.
1. Alicia Roddy:
This fashion blogger is one of the women that I really like their style, but because she's very thin and fit, and I am curvy, I was always afraid to try some of the outfits she wore. But, since green is my favorite color, and I really like how she mixed and matched two slightly different shades of it, I want to try wearing a whole outfit made of the same color.
2. Xenia:
I wore a lot of black outfits last winter, but I always wanted to try it with a pop of color like Xenia did in the picture below. So, my next outfit will be dramatic, an all black one with the electric pink bag I bought ages ago and never wore.
3. Emili Sindlev:
I really regret not wearing my thigh high boots this last winter with one of the midi dresses and skirts I own. So, I am going to try and wear them with them in spring with tights and kitten heel ballerinas.
4. Evangelie Smyrniotaki:
Seriously, those pants are trending like crazy and I am loving them. I may not wear them in pink like this girl, but, I would definitely give it a try this spring!
5. Rocky Barnes:
I also don't have the guts to wear a piece that has a lot of different colors and patterns. But I love this one Rocky is wearing, and I'll be looking for a similar one to wear this spring!
Main Photo Credits: Instagram @ohhcouture
Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.