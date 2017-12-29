Fashion Header image fustany fashion style ideas how to wear midi skirts and boots soraya bakhtiar main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

Let Us Show You How to Wear Midi Skirts and Boots This Winter!

Skirts are one of the easiest ways to dress in a feminine and sexy way, and when paired with boots they complete your sexy winter look!

I love midi skirts more than any other type because they flatter women’s bodies in the best way. So, I wanted to share with you few tips to pair midi skirts and boots perfectly this winter.

1. We all know that high slits are sexy, so, to balance the high slit wear it with thigh high, wide fit boots just how Janni Deler styled it.


2. I also love how Soraya Bakhtiar styled her boots with this unique chiffon skirt and an oversized jumper. So chic and comfy at the same time.


3. Midi skirts can be styled with medium-high boots, but this style needs a girl who is relatively tall because this style can make a woman look shorter.


Now scroll down to see more ways to style midi skirts with boots this winter.

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.



Midi Skirts and Boots

Midi Skirts and Boots

Midi Skirts and Boots
Midi Skirts and Boots

Midi Skirts and Boots

Midi Skirts and Boots
Midi Skirts and Boots

Midi Skirts and Boots

Midi Skirts and Boots
Midi Skirts and Boots

Midi Skirts and Boots

Midi Skirts and Boots
Midi Skirts and Boots

Midi Skirts and Boots

Midi Skirts and Boots
Midi Skirts and Boots

Midi Skirts and Boots

Midi Skirts and Boots
Midi Skirts and Boots

Midi Skirts and Boots

Midi Skirts and Boots
Midi Skirts and Boots

Midi Skirts and Boots

Midi Skirts and Boots

Tags: Fashion 2018  Winter fashion 2018  Winter fashion  Winter  Winter 2018  Winter trends  Boots  Over-the-knee boots  Midi skirts  Skirts  Cute outfit ideas  Outfit ideas  Street style  Style  Style 101  Style ideas  Style tips 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑