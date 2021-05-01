Your Guide to Pick the Best Swimsuit for Your Body Shape

Summer is just around the corner and that means it's time to get your favorite flowy summer dresses out and all the cute trending summer sets, but most importantly your swimsuits. There are so many different styles to choose from that it can be difficult to pick one. To help you sort through all these options and find the perfect swimsuit that you feel confident and comfortable in. There are a few tips you can follow this summer to look fabulous and confident on the beach. In the article, you’ll find a guide to pick the best swimsuit for your body type.

Swimsuits that are perfect for the pear body shape

Image Credits: Via Pinterest, 4seasonsboutique

The pear body shape is curvy at the hips and thighs and smaller on top. The key to the perfect swimsuit is balancing proportions. You can go for high-waisted bikinis with balconette tops, and if you prefer a one-piece swimsuit, then you should go for one with a balconette top. The balconette top will flatter the chest area.

Swimsuits for women with fuller busts

Image Credits: tgcboutique, Titlenine

You need to choose a swimsuit style that will give the girls the support they need, and so choose suits with underwires or padded cups. If you want to draw attention away from the chest area, avoid ruffles or embellishments on top.

The best swimsuit for women with smaller busts

Image Credits: Lemlem, Via Pinterest

Women with small busts shouldn't be worried because almost every swimsuit flatters their figure. Wear a triangle top if you want to embrace your small bust. A balconette or a push-up if you want to give the girls extra lift.

Swimsuits that work best for the athletic body shape

Image Credits: Yoyobikini, Guitamoda

The athletic body type has less curves and your shoulder and hip measurements are about the same. The goal is to create curves for your body. If you want to create and emphasize curves more, the trick is to go for swimsuits with less coverage to help create this illusion. Monokinis and one pieces with slashes or strategically placed cutouts help create more definition.

Swimsuits that are perfect for the apple body shape

Image Credits: Pinkami, beachsissi

The apple body shape carries the majority of its weight in the middle of the body. If you're looking for something to define the waist, you would love one pieces with belts or any definition and detail at the waist. Also a regular one-piece, tankini, or two-piece with high waisted bottoms will look great.

These are the most flattering swimsuits for curvy women

Image Credits: Shein, Shein

The trick for curvy figures is to highlight the curves while still offering enough support and balance. If you don't want to highlight your curves, avoid monokinis or string bikinis, which may draw attention to wider regions. Instead go for a one-piece or a high-waisted bikini.

Rewritten and Published By Salma Ihab