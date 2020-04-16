A Fast and Effective Homemade Recipe to Remove Annoying Blackheads

Blackheads are unbelievably annoying! I've tried so many over-the-counter products before, and nothing worked as well as I'd hoped! Trust me, there's nothing like natural home remedies and homemade face masks. So, here’s a fast and effective natural homemade mask for blackheads made of lemon and honey.

The lemon and honey mixture is really good for your skin. The lemon’s main components are alpha-hydroxy acid and citric acid. These acids clean up your skin from bacteria, and they also fight acne, and of course help remove blackheads. Lemon also contains vitamin C which is very beneficial for the skin and last but not least, it gets rid of unwanted and excessive oil. As for the honey, it works as an antioxidant and antibacterial agent. It’s like a natural cleanser; it will help minimize your blackheads.

Here are 2 Homemade Masks for Blackheads:



Lemon and Honey Homemade Mask for Blackheads

1. Boil some water to use the steam to open up your pores. Cover your hair with a towel and don’t stay for too long or too close to the steam so it doesn't hurt your skin!

2. In a small bowl, mix 1 Tbsp of honey with 1 Tbsp of lemon juice.

3. Apply the mixture to your nose or any area with blackheads, and leave it on for 10 to 30 minutes, depending on your skin's sensitivity.

4. Wash off the mixture with some warm water, and then wash your face very well with cold water to close the pores.

5. Gently, dry your face with a towel and don’t forget to apply a gentle moisturizer.

Warm Lemon Honey Homemade Mask for Blackheads

1. Heat one tbsp of honey, and then add one tbsp of lemon to it.

2. Before you put the mixture on your skin, make sure it's not too hot, so you don’t get burned!

3. Apply the mixture on your face where you can see blackheads, and leave it on for 10 minutes.

4. Wash off the mixture with some warm water, and then wash your face very well with cold water to close the pores.

5. Gently, dry your face with a towel and don’t forget to apply a gentle moisturizer.

