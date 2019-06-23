The Best Hydrating Lightweight Day Moisturizers for Most Skin Types

This is a product, most women I know, skincare lovers or not, have in their bathrooms. A moisturizer is your easiest getaway to smooth healthy skin and potentially youthful on the longterm. Of course it doesn't fix a lot of skin problems, but it is the least you can do for your skin.

My best friend recently called me, asking me to find her the 'best moisture to use in the morning'. I knew that meant she wanted something non-greasy, isn't sticky or heavy and suitable under makeup as well as refreshing. I already had some on my list of favourites because these types of formulas happen to be my go to. I also did some digging and found some of best reviewed ones out there.

You will find that some of these are a refreshing gel texture which can help you when you're shopping, so you can know what to look for. You will also find, a lot of these options are great for sensitive skin, oily skin and even some for dry skin. But, of course you have to test out any product beforehand and see if it works for you. Make sure you ask for testers and also read ingredient list to make sure your skin won't react negatively to any of them.

Take a look at 8 of the best lightweight facial moisturizers out there for your daytime routine:

1 Clinique Moisture Surge Auto-Replenishing Hydrator I've personally tried and loved this one, haven't tried this newer version but heard great things. It feels amazing on the skin. A refreshing gel formula that people love for oily skin and it is gentle so there is a low risk of breakouts.

2 Simple 'Kind to Skin' Moisturizer A brilliant product with added SPF that according to many, isn't greasy and perfect for those with sensitive skin. Great for mornings!

3 Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Also another one I finished a tub of. I absolutely love this! It is incredible. So gentle, great under makeup. Not greasy at all, perfect amount of hydration throughout the day, no excess oil is produced on the skin, and didn't break me out. A must try!

4 Olay Luminous Whip Active Moisturizer Another good lightweight formula with an added bonus of SPF so you don't have to buy multiple products for your daily morning routine. If you have dry skin this could switch up as you primer because it also gives a nice glow, according to user reviews. Oily skin girls also love it.

5 Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Cream Cooling Gel This is great for summer because of it's gel, refreshing formula and matte finish. Everyone loves how cooling it feels!

6 Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Another tried and tested from my end. I realized, I'm a sucker for gel formulas and this one didn't disappoint. Feels and smells heavenly. Makes the face looks healthy but not greasy in any way and is good under makeup as well.

7 La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Moisturizing Cream People with really sensitive and easily irritated skin love this. It is also really good under makeup. I tried the night cream version and loved it so this is next on my list.

8 Shiseido Essential Energy Creme Positive comments about giving a glow, good for anti-aging, sinks into the skin quickly and doesn't make makeup look flaky.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @emmahoareau