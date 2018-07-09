How to Shop for Makeup on a Super Tight Budget

When I first started getting into makeup, I had no idea how costly it is. When I entered Sephora for the first time, I grabbed a basket, started throwing things in and then almost cried at the cash register when I found out the total amount.

After a few years of research and makeup hunting, I figured where to splurge and where to hold back when it comes to my makeup collection additions.

Here are some tips to help you shop for makeup easily when you're on a super tight budget:

- First of all delete from your mind the misconception that cheap makeup brands are low quality. That is completely false. Affordable makeup come from great factories that produce products for high end brands as well. Scroll down to check out some great affordable brands.

- Pick where to invest. Sometimes you're really interested in a product that's expensive and that's okay, but you have to be smart about it. Buy something that will last longer, like foundation or an eyeshadow palette.

- Save money when it comes to mascaras. Maybelline make some of my favorite mascaras, they are some of the best in the market.

- If there's something you're not sure about -like if it's going to suit you or if you want to play around with colored eyeshadows- but you won't be reaching for it everyday, go for an affordable option. It gives you the luxury of trying out different things without worrying about your money going to waste.

- Before going out to the drugstore, do some research. Beauty bloggers always have lists of the best affordable drugstore makeup. Create a list of what you need and go try them out.

- Before buying something expensive, make sure you tried a similar formula so you're sure you won't end up hating a product you just paid a lot of money for. Also, ask for testers at Sephora so you can try and test the product before splurging.

- Buy 2 in 1 products. Like a creamy, spreadable concealer that you can use for coverage instead of a whole foundation bottle. Another example, is using your lipstick as blush, if you love the shade and struggle to find a cheap similar blush shade.





Affordable & great cosmetic brands:

- Maybelline

- L'Oréal

- Rimmel

- e.l.f. Cosmetics

- NYX Cosmetics

- ColourPop

- Bourjois





Main Image Credits: Thirteen Thoughts

