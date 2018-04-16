Beauty Header image fustany beauty makeup spring colorful eye makeup looks mainimagefinal

| by Farida Abdel Malek

How to Wear Bright Eyeshadow like Kim Kardashian This Spring

Celebrate the forthcoming of spring with these beautiful eye makeup looks. When Kim Kardashian flaunted her blue eyeshadow look on Instagram, the world went crazy and ran to buy her new palette. Colorful eye makeup is not as scary as you think, it can be as subtle, or as intense as you like. 

A tip that helped me fall into the bright eye makeup obsession is this: Find the tones that flatter your eyes and swipe on a pastel or neon that will make your eyes pop. It's easier than you think to find wearable colors for your eyes. 

Now, take a look at these looks to get yourself inspired to try color this spring that's not just in your wardrobe

Spring Colorful Eye Makeup Looks

Instagram: @katiejanehughes

Instagram: @songofstyle

Instagram: @katiejanehughes

Instagram: @byrdiebeauty

Instagram: @beautyisboring_

Instagram: @beautyisboring_

Instagram: @mariaalia

Instagram: @byrdiebeauty

Instagram: @violette_fr

Instagram: @ascia

Instagram: @maggiebethmakeup

Instagram: @celine_bernaerts

Instagram: @zedified_

Instagram: @ctilburymakeup

Instagram: @harrymakesitup

Instagram: @kimkardashian

Instagram: @sharifftanyousmua

Instagram: @sharifftanyousmua

