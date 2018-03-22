Beauty Header image fustany beauty makeup smokey eye natural inspiration ideas mainimage5

We're Obsessed with These 'Not Too Smokey' Eye Makeup Looks

This is where we show you some natural smokey eye makeup looks. Yes smokey and natural can go together. If you're scared of having intense eye makeup with black and deep browns, these looks show you how you can still have the sultry eye with a less dramatic take on the smokey eye look.

The key is to use softer tones! Study your eyes very well, and know what shades give your eye color more intensity and sexiness. Also, adding a thin stroke of eyeliner and smoking out the lash line with a taupe or brown shade could do the trick. If not, go for shimmer. Shimmery eye shadows in the right dark shades are the easiest way to create a cohesive sexy eye that will give the illusion of smokiness.

Natural Smokey Eyes

Instagram: @katiejanehughes

Natural Smokey Eyes

Instagram: @chanelofficial

Natural Smokey Eyes

Instagram: @chanelofficial

Natural Smokey Eyes

Instagram: @mariaalia

Natural Smokey Eyes

Instagram: @sharifftanyousmua

Natural Smokey Eyes

Instagram: @aniamilczarczyk

Natural Smokey Eyes

Instagram: @aniamilczarczyk

Natural Smokey Eyes

Instagram: @aniamilczarczyk

Natural Smokey Eyes

Instagram: @halima

Natural Smokey Eyes

Instagram: @zoeisabellakravitz

