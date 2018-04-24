No Brow Pen, No Problem! You Can Fill Your Brows with Eyeshadow

Eyebrows are the main frame to the beautiful canvas that is your face. They completely enhance your features, and when done right they bring out the shape of your eyes. If you're used to filling out your eyebrows, you know the struggle of getting panicky when you realize you forgot your eyebrow pen somewhere and you don't have a backup. Sometimes you even suddenly run out of your eyebrow pen because you had no idea it was almost empty.

If you have no time to run to the store and buy a new one, we've got a hack for you that is actually for 'some makeup artists' a favorite way to fill in the brows for a softer look.

1. Find an eyeshadow in your makeup stash that suits your brow color. Don't go too deep if this is your first try, find a color that is softer and that will be more forgiving with a mistake.

2. Find another shade that is slightly lighter than the one above. I would go for something cooler and ashier undertones.

3. You probably own an angled eyebrow/eyeliner brush among your collection, they come with most brush sets. Pick one that is thin and is easy to control the shape with.

4. Grab with the brush the shade from step one and apply it to the outer 2 thirds of your brow. The color will slowly start giving your brows more thickness and definition.

5. The shade in step 2 should now be used in the inner front part of your brow. Remember, this part can look too harsh if you're not careful with the application, so, don't put a lot of shadow on your brush and build it up slowly.

6. Brush through your brows with a spoolie to further blend the shadow and shape the hairs, and voilà you're done!

Keep in mind: With eyeshadow, you won't get the very precise definition you do with pens. They just help more with the appearance of thickness and filling in gaps but not so much with the reshaping. But let's face it these are desperate times, we'll take what we can get.



Main Image Credits: Instagram @lisaeldridgemakeup