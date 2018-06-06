Ramadan
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Beauty Header image fustany beauty makeup white eyeliner trend 2018 mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

White Eyeliner Is Trending! Here's How to Try it Before Buying New Makeup

If you're bored from the traditional classic black liner then this one's for you. The catwalk and celebrity makeup artists have been loving experimenting with pops of eyeliner, taking the traditional wing or lining of the eye and making it brighter, more Avant Garde and fun. We've been seeing a lot of white eyeliner lately that has been fitting perfectly with the still trending healthy, glowy, glossier face beauty look. The white liner looks beautiful on the skin and is a gorgeous statement especially on darker skin tones.

If you can't get your hands on a stark white eyeliner we have a tip for you:

1. Find in your stash, a stark white eyeshadow. The more pigment the better!

2. Wet your brush and dip it in the shadow and start lining your eye.

3. If the pigment is still weak, layer it bit by bit or add a layer of dry eyeshadow above the line you created.

If you're scared the water might disturb your shadow's natural texture, scrape off a bit of shadow in a small bowl and slowly add drops of water from a fixing makeup spray.

For this look, you can take it step by step. Try using a white pencil in the inner corners of your eyes softly to brighten and open the eyes.

Want to take a step further? Go for a wing to create drama. This high fashion look would be head-turning and interesting to style.

You can even go for a more fun, Avant Garde party look for your cool events or Instagram selfies by playing around with more graphic artsy looks.

Got any makeup or skincare questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you!


Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

White Eyeliner

White Eyeliner
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

Instagram: @beautyisboring_

Instagram: @beautyisboring_
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

White Eyeliner

White Eyeliner
What is Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

Instagram: @beau_nelson

Instagram: @beau_nelson
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

Instagram: @hkassel

Instagram: @hkassel
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

Instagram: @byrdiebeauty

Instagram: @byrdiebeauty
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

Instagram: @roxannesayersmakeupartist

Instagram: @roxannesayersmakeupartist
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

Instagram: @shadesbynina

Instagram: @shadesbynina
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

Instagram: @majorie.bnt

Instagram: @majorie.bnt
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

Instagram: @beautyeditor

Instagram: @beautyeditor
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

Robin Black

Robin Black
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

Getty Images

Getty Images
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

Instagram: @totalbeautyeditors

Instagram: @totalbeautyeditors
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

Getty Images

Getty Images
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

Getty Images

Getty Images
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

Instagram: @kat_ohara

Instagram: @kat_ohara
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

Instagram: @beautyisboring_

Instagram: @beautyisboring_
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

Instagram: @bellabee.__

Instagram: @bellabee.__
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

Instagram: @beautygangfr

Instagram: @beautygangfr
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

Instagram: @shopgoodwin

Instagram: @shopgoodwin
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

Instagram: @byrdiebeauty

Instagram: @byrdiebeauty
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

White Eyeliner

White Eyeliner
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

Instagram: @patimamakeup

Instagram: @patimamakeup
Whats Trending Now in Eyeliner Is White, You Can Try It with What You've Already Got at Home

Instagram: @byrdiebeauty

Instagram: @byrdiebeauty

Tags: Eye makeup  Makeup  Makeup trends  Makeup looks  Eyeliner  Winged eyeliner  Art  Kristen stewart  Leighton meester  Avant garde  Beauty  Beauty ideas  Beauty trends 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑