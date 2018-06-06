White Eyeliner Is Trending! Here's How to Try it Before Buying New Makeup

If you're bored from the traditional classic black liner then this one's for you. The catwalk and celebrity makeup artists have been loving experimenting with pops of eyeliner, taking the traditional wing or lining of the eye and making it brighter, more Avant Garde and fun. We've been seeing a lot of white eyeliner lately that has been fitting perfectly with the still trending healthy, glowy, glossier face beauty look. The white liner looks beautiful on the skin and is a gorgeous statement especially on darker skin tones.



If you can't get your hands on a stark white eyeliner we have a tip for you:

1. Find in your stash, a stark white eyeshadow. The more pigment the better!

2. Wet your brush and dip it in the shadow and start lining your eye.

3. If the pigment is still weak, layer it bit by bit or add a layer of dry eyeshadow above the line you created.

If you're scared the water might disturb your shadow's natural texture, scrape off a bit of shadow in a small bowl and slowly add drops of water from a fixing makeup spray.

For this look, you can take it step by step. Try using a white pencil in the inner corners of your eyes softly to brighten and open the eyes.

Want to take a step further? Go for a wing to create drama. This high fashion look would be head-turning and interesting to style.

You can even go for a more fun, Avant Garde party look for your cool events or Instagram selfies by playing around with more graphic artsy looks.