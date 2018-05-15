Fustany Tried It: The Nyx Epic Ink Liner, the Best I've Ever Used

Thanks again to the mastermind, makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes, I literally found the perfect liquid eyeliner. She mentioned on her Instagram stories that she loved this, so of course, I immediately went out and bought it. After years of wasting money, smudging and overdrawn wings, I finally found what I was looking for. This is the best eyeliner I've ever used and I'm so excited to tell you all about it.



Almost every woman I know is struggling with her eyeliner, mostly struggling to find the perfect one. Now, of course, perfection is not universal but from my few years of applying eyeliner on myself and others, I think it's safe to say that the NYX Epic Ink Liner might just the best one I've found to this day.

It is very similar to the Kat Von D Tattoo liner, which is a favorite of many, however, I didn't like it at all because of the formula itself. It wouldn't let me go over the line and fix my mistakes, it would dry up and crumble. The brush, however, was perfect and the NYX has a very similar brush.

Right: NYX Epic Ink Liner - Left: a felt tip liner

It's not felt tip liner, but its similar in thinness. The problem with a felt tip is that the product tends to not reach the far tip of the liner and the felt is very delicate that it bends sometimes. This one, however, has tiny little brushes all gathered and stuck together, so, it will give you the precision needed while still spreading the product all the way to the tip.

Top: NYX Epic Ink liner - Bottom: a felt tip liner

It is so easy to apply and drag along your lash line, it will also help you create the sharpest wing. It is also so black, the pigment is great, it's not too glossy nor too matte. You can go over it several times and it doesn't drag or crumble. And finally but most importantly it doesn't move all day! I have very oily eyelids and very watery eyes, so nothing stays more than 5 hours on my eyes. This does. I can't tell you how long I've been dying to find an eyeliner that doesn't smudge or break down easily. This one is even hard to take off with oil makeup remover, so, that gives you an idea of how long lasting it is. Oh! and it's also really affordable.

Extra Note: When you first open the brand new product, it will take a while for the product to come out and for it to start working properly. So, don't panic when you first buy it like I did, the gloriousness will happen soon...

