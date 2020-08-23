If you are heading to a summer getaway soon, then this article will help you know 30 fun activities to do at the beach. Remember when you used to have loads of fun at the beach when you were little? Well, you can totally relive the fun moments. So, here are 30 fun activities to do at the beach, that involve everything from building sandcastles to loading up on delicious smoothies.

1. Start a treasure hunt, hide things in the sand everywhere around you, write hints on cards and make your friends start looking.

2. Another fun activity to do at the beach, is to start building a sandcastle.

3. Take advantage of the good weather and start squatting, lunging and working-out. Believe me, it will be your best workout during the summertime.

4. Bring your yoga mat to the beach, your music, and start practicing yoga on the beach. End it with a nice long meditation time.

5. Bring your favorite book to the beach, lay back, relax, take a cold drink and start reading.

6. Fly a kite! This could be a fun activity to do at the beach if you have kids with you.

7. Lay back, put on some sun-block, tanning oil and take nap in the sun.

8. Bring some board games (chess, backgammon, snakes and ladders) and spend some fun time challenging your friends.

9. You can have a barbecue party and enjoy the atmosphere, from the music to the food, the view and of course the good company.

10. You can start learning new sports like surfing, kite surfing, sail surfing, boarding and hover boarding and spend endless time of fun

11. Since you're at the beach, then the ultimate fun activity that you can do is to swim in the sea!

12. How about playing an XO game on the sand? This would be a totally fun activity to do at the beach.

13. Start water gun fights, and take it to the next level. Invite everyone in and add a twist with a water balloon fight!

14. If you have kids, get a mini inflatable pool, fill it with sea water and let enjoy their time right next to you!

15. Are you going to the beach with a large group of friends? Then why not play "Truth or Dare"?

16. Burry a friend’s body in the sand and start making funny shapes, like a mermaid, and take funny pictures of them!

17. Another fun activity to do at the beach, is to play beach volleyball. It doesn't have to be professional, you can easily play with a beach ball.

18. If you're with your friends, then have a Limbo dance competition! You'll just need some music and lots of your moves!

19. Instead of walking your dog, why not enjoy a game of Frisbee with each other? Just make sure the beach you're heading to allows pets!

20. Pack a long rope, divide your friends into two groups and start pulling from each side, just like the old days.

21. Bring a big floater and lay on it for a tan inside the water, but make sure the floater is attached to something near to the shore so you don’t drift away.

22. Play "Pass the Water." You'll just need disposable cups. Fill one cup with sea water, stand in a line each holding an empty cup, and then start passing the water from one cup to the other without spilling the water.

23. Collect seashells.

24. If you're heading to the beach with kids, get some cake molds, and play sand bakery! Decorate your imaginary cakes with seashells.

25. Enjoy a big scoop of your favorite flavor of ice-cream.

26. Open a nice cold can of soda with a lot of ice and fight the hot weather!

27. Start a race and make sure to end it by splashing into the water.

28. Make a time capsule. Write a memory from the day, or take something you like and put in a box, then bury it somewhere safe, so you can come back next year and find it.

29. Use that swing on the beach you haven’t used in years. Remember? It was the best feeling ever.

30. Climb the bay watch tower and enjoy the open sea view from up above.

P.S. Don’t forget your Polaroid camera to capture all the fun moments you’ll have!