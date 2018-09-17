Why Savage X Fenty’s New York Fashion Week Moved Me to Tears?

If you haven’t already seen the runway show or even heard of Savage X Fenty, here’s a quick recap:



Savage X Fenty is Rihanna’s lingerie line, which she started earlier this year in May. The new venture came after Bad Gal Riri conquered the beauty industry in September 2017 with what was named one of 2017’s best inventions, Fenty Beauty.

Other than its excellent quality and luxurious yet minimal product design, one of Fenty Beauty’s biggest reason for success is inclusive representation! The singer turned businesswoman managed to change the way the beauty industry works in one day, and received international acclaim for it, when she launched 40-shade foundations that all women could use, especially those of color whose darker skin had been rarely considered by makeup brands before.





Fast forward to the birth of Savage X Fenty where Riri follows the same message of inclusivity and representation of all women.

"I want women to own their beauty." - Rihanna

The NYFW runway show was groundbreaking to say the least: It included pregnant women, short women, tall women, plus-sized women, skinny women, black women, white women, Asian women, and more(seriously, there’s more: like sister models Bella and Gigi Hadid, whose inclusion we like to see as a nod towards celebrating all women, even the ones that are already socially accepted for their beauty and represented in the media. No women vs. women here). While rocking ruffles, animal print and even nipple tassels, the proud women posed, catwalked, danced, and held hands in unity. And I got emotional.





I got emotional because the lack of true representation of women is too real. I got emotional because I saw a tall, curvy, black woman rock animal print lingerie at New York Fashion Week, and next to her was a short, skinny white woman, also rocking a lace set. I got emotional because there are little girls seeing these fabulous women and thinking, “I look like her!” I got emotional because that show completely obliterated the idea that pregnant women cannot feel sexy. I got emotional because there stood stunner Bella Hadid holding hands with what the world would wrongly call an average woman, and saw no difference or contrast between the two. I got emotional because Slick Woods, model and one of the pregnant women to strut her stuff in the show, walked the runway just a few minutes before going into labor. I got emotional because the entire show, from start to finish, was a testament to the beauty and sheer power of all women.

Rest assured that Rihanna will serve the world constant reminders of women’s true might: Savage X Fenty’s NYFW 2018 show has forever changed the game.





