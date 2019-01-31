14 Bloggers' Outfits Proving Velvet Blazers to Be Winter's Latest Trend

Trends have been evolving and changing faster than ever the past couple seasons. Velvet has been a trend that has secured its place in stores firmly over the past two years. Starting off with velvet tops, pants, even velvet abayas and now it's taking a new unexpected, yet classic form.

Velvet blazers are now a big part of winter trends in 2019. My friend had bought a vintage velvet blazer around 3 years ago and was unsure about fitting it into her everyday wardrobe. Now that it has officially made its way to the streets and fashion bloggers' wardrobe, I can't wait to show her this article, as well as curtsy in admiration for her making a great purchase prior to the velvet blazers becoming more common.

Looking at how fashion bloggers have been wearing velvet blazers, it's really interesting to see how versatile they are. Bloggers have been styling them formally for like a professional, office look but also in a more cool, sexy way for a night out look as well as really casually with graphic tee and flats. Check out this winter's latest trend and take notes if you're unsure about the styling.





You can now get in touch with a professional stylist to help you choose the outfits that suits your personality, age and personal taste through Ask a Stylist.

