2
Valentine's Day
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion trends velvet blazers are winter 2019 latest trend mainimage

| by Jasmine Kamal

14 Bloggers' Outfits Proving Velvet Blazers to Be Winter's Latest Trend

Trends have been evolving and changing faster than ever the past couple seasons. Velvet has been a trend that has secured its place in stores firmly over the past two years. Starting off with velvet tops, pants, even velvet abayas and now it's taking a new unexpected, yet classic form. 

Velvet blazers are now a big part of winter trends in 2019. My friend had bought a vintage velvet blazer around 3 years ago and was unsure about fitting it into her everyday wardrobe. Now that it has officially made its way to the streets and fashion bloggers' wardrobe, I can't wait to show her this article, as well as curtsy in admiration for her making a great purchase prior to the velvet blazers becoming more common.

Looking at how fashion bloggers have been wearing velvet blazers, it's really interesting to see how versatile they are. Bloggers have been styling them formally for like a professional, office look but also in a more cool, sexy way for a night out look as well as really casually with graphic tee and flats. Check out this winter's latest trend and take notes if you're unsure about the styling.


You can now get in touch with a professional stylist to help you choose the outfits that suits your personality, age and personal taste through Ask a Stylist.

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Fashion Blogger Outfits in Velvet Blazer Trend Winter 2019

Instagram: @maryorton

Instagram: @maryorton
Fashion Blogger Outfits in Velvet Blazer Trend Winter 2019

Instagram: @leah_behr

Instagram: @leah_behr
Fashion Blogger Outfits in Velvet Blazer Trend Winter 2019

Instagram: @lucyswhims

Instagram: @lucyswhims
Fashion Blogger Outfits in Velvet Blazer Trend Winter 2019

Instagram: @maryorton

Instagram: @maryorton
Fashion Blogger Outfits in Velvet Blazer Trend Winter 2019

Instagram: @jamialix

Instagram: @jamialix
Fashion Blogger Outfits in Velvet Blazer Trend Winter 2019

Instagram: @helenowen

Instagram: @helenowen
Fashion Blogger Outfits in Velvet Blazer Trend Winter 2019

Instagram: @aloprofile

Instagram: @aloprofile
Fashion Blogger Outfits in Velvet Blazer Trend Winter 2019

Instagram: @aloprofile

Instagram: @aloprofile
Fashion Blogger Outfits in Velvet Blazer Trend Winter 2019

Instagram: @brokersandbags

Instagram: @brokersandbags
Fashion Blogger Outfits in Velvet Blazer Trend Winter 2019

Instagram: @alinagavrilov

Instagram: @alinagavrilov
Fashion Blogger Outfits in Velvet Blazer Trend Winter 2019

Instagram: @fitfabfunmom

Instagram: @fitfabfunmom
Fashion Blogger Outfits in Velvet Blazer Trend Winter 2019

Instagram: @stylebymarz

Instagram: @stylebymarz
Fashion Blogger Outfits in Velvet Blazer Trend Winter 2019

Instagram: @bestdressedafghan

Instagram: @bestdressedafghan
Fashion Blogger Outfits in Velvet Blazer Trend Winter 2019

Instagram: @telodijenena

Instagram: @telodijenena

You might also like



Tags: Winter fashion 2019  Winter  Winter 2019  Winter fashion  2019 trends  Latest trends  Trends   90's fashion  Fashion 2019  Blazers  Velvet  Fashion bloggers 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑