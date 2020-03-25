2
Easy Cooking
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion spring summer 2020 fashion color trends mainimage

| by Jasmine Kamal

Spring Summer 2020: The Top 10 Fashion Color Trends to Look For

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Color is one of the most inspiring and uplifting things to look at. We all need to look at some beautiful things to inspire us these days and what better than to talk about the spring summer 2020 fashion color trends? The past few years, the '70s and '80s have dominated the runway, setting the tone for beautiful, special and often very bright colors in fashion

We're so inspired by all the creatives and bloggers getting dressed up everyday at home, despite the quarantine. Maybe this is something that will be as uplifting and inspiring for you, even if you want to shop online.

Do you dress up for your online business meetings? We're all actually working from home these days and we thought we'd give you some tips on how to work from home efficiently...

The Top 10 Spring/Summer 2020 Fashion Color Trends

undefined

Let me confess something to you. I have an unconditional love for color, that is not affected or wavered by what's in trend. I wear whatever colors I feel like, but I do find that looking through the top fashion color trends inspires me to try out different colors with my outfits and at the end of the day, the colors on the runway make it to the stores where we shop from...Also, I must say the spring summer 2020 color trends blew me away and I can't wait to fill my closet with them.

1. Really Bright Red 

A beautiful bright scarlet red was seen a lot of the runway. We all love to see it in evening gowns, but what about summer dresses and jumpsuits? I'm on board with this one.

undefined

2. Sky Blue

Who doesn't love pastel blue or a beautiful sky blue shade? It's also a common color we saw on the runway and it came in different shades and undertones.

undefined

3. Green in all its different shades

Ever since last year, green has been so popular in fashion, with all of its many shades and tones. This year a deeper leafy or olive green was seen a lot. 

undefined

If you struggle with styling green, these outfit ideas are unconventional but totally wearable!

4. A Soft Coral Pink

We're obsessing over this shade. It's such a chic, feminine soft shade of coral that is really flattering on many different skin tones. It is also really practical for casual wear, formal wear and evening looks.

undefined

5. Lavender

Another gorgeous shade, especially in pastel. It's great for spring and perfect for girls that are fans of more muted tones of purple.

undefined

6. Classic Blue

Pantone's 2020 color of the year was Classic Blue. We're so happy to see all the different interpretations of it on the runway.

undefined

If you're wondering how to wear Pantone's color of the year...take a look at this.

7. Pastel Yellow

These quiet soft tones are really beautiful and easy to find. How stunning is this shade of yellow?

undefined

8. Purple Fashion

This color is popular with everyone of different and attractive degrees, and this year you will find it popular in most stores. You can read this article to learn how to wear it elegantly (various ideas for coordinating the color purple).

undefined

We just showed you how to wear purple in our last Friday Fashion Fits, give it a look...

9. Beige

Although it is seen more as a winter shade, beige is actually turning its head towards spring and summer this year. It's great for a monochrome look or paired with spring shades like light blue hues and definitely denim. 

undefined

10. White Fashion!

White seems to be very popular in fashion for spring and summer this year. It's a hopeful, fresh neutral that can be worn in endless ways.

undefined


 Main Image Credits: Instagram @thestylestalkercom


Life is too short to wear boring clothes! Stay up to date with our Trends section here.




You might also like




Tags: Runway  2020  2020 trends  Fashion 2020  Spring 2020  Summer 2020  Summer fashion 2020  Latest fashion trends  Spring  Spring trends  Summer  Summer fashion  Summer trends  Color trends  Color of the year  Colorful  Colors  Pastel colors  Pop of color  Red  Green  Coral fashion  Lavender  Purple  Blue fashion  Yellow fashion  Pastels  White fashion 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑