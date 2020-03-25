Spring Summer 2020: The Top 10 Fashion Color Trends to Look For

Color is one of the most inspiring and uplifting things to look at. We all need to look at some beautiful things to inspire us these days and what better than to talk about the spring summer 2020 fashion color trends? The past few years, the '70s and '80s have dominated the runway, setting the tone for beautiful, special and often very bright colors in fashion.

We're so inspired by all the creatives and bloggers getting dressed up everyday at home, despite the quarantine. Maybe this is something that will be as uplifting and inspiring for you, even if you want to shop online.

The Top 10 Spring/Summer 2020 Fashion Color Trends

Let me confess something to you. I have an unconditional love for color, that is not affected or wavered by what's in trend. I wear whatever colors I feel like, but I do find that looking through the top fashion color trends inspires me to try out different colors with my outfits and at the end of the day, the colors on the runway make it to the stores where we shop from...Also, I must say the spring summer 2020 color trends blew me away and I can't wait to fill my closet with them.

1. Really Bright Red

A beautiful bright scarlet red was seen a lot of the runway. We all love to see it in evening gowns, but what about summer dresses and jumpsuits? I'm on board with this one.

2. Sky Blue

Who doesn't love pastel blue or a beautiful sky blue shade? It's also a common color we saw on the runway and it came in different shades and undertones.

3. Green in all its different shades

Ever since last year, green has been so popular in fashion, with all of its many shades and tones. This year a deeper leafy or olive green was seen a lot.

4. A Soft Coral Pink

We're obsessing over this shade. It's such a chic, feminine soft shade of coral that is really flattering on many different skin tones. It is also really practical for casual wear, formal wear and evening looks.

5. Lavender

Another gorgeous shade, especially in pastel. It's great for spring and perfect for girls that are fans of more muted tones of purple.

6. Classic Blue

Pantone's 2020 color of the year was Classic Blue. We're so happy to see all the different interpretations of it on the runway.

7. Pastel Yellow

These quiet soft tones are really beautiful and easy to find. How stunning is this shade of yellow?

8. Purple Fashion

This color is popular with everyone of different and attractive degrees, and this year you will find it popular in most stores. You can read this article to learn how to wear it elegantly (various ideas for coordinating the color purple).

9. Beige

Although it is seen more as a winter shade, beige is actually turning its head towards spring and summer this year. It's great for a monochrome look or paired with spring shades like light blue hues and definitely denim.

10. White Fashion!

White seems to be very popular in fashion for spring and summer this year. It's a hopeful, fresh neutral that can be worn in endless ways.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @thestylestalkercom