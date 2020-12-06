2
Beauty

by Farida Abdel Malek

38 Chic Nail Art Ideas for Your Festive Season Celebrations

Holiday season is upon us finally! The Christmas dinners and festive parties are all approaching and along side your red dresses, ugly Christmas sweaters and sparkly eyeshadow, are your nails. So what festive nail designs are looking for this year?

Social Media Moments That Made Us All Cry and Laugh in 2020

I personally have a love/hate relationship with nail art, I appreciate it but find it too complicated and sometimes a bit too much for formal events. So how about for this festive season we take a look at chic and simple Christmas nails designs that will give your hands the festive look you want without struggling too much. 

How to Get the 'Gel Nails Look' Without UV/LED Light!

These easy holidays and Christmas nail art ideas are simple because they depend more on color, glitter and adding a twinkly touch here and there. 

So here are 5 tips on how you can create easy simple Christmas nails:

1. A Simple Star

undefined

Sometimes just a simple star would do. This is actually something you can easily do at home with a start stamp, a start sticker or a small star cut out. The colors, glitter is placement is up to you. 

What Are Dip Powder Nails and How to Do Them at Home?

2. Christmas Nail Stickers 

undefined

Christmas Adhesive Nail StickersBlulu Christmas Nail Stickers Sheets

The easiest thing you can do for yourself is buy stickers. You can shop these ready made nail shaped stickers that you can fit on your nails and just file away the excess. Or, you can buy small individual Christmas stickers and play around with those to. Silver and gold are a really good option, because they can go with any nail polish you choose underneath. 

3. Barely there but still festive...

undefined

For all the minimalists out there, the ideas above are a really chic choice, that needs minimal effort and skill. You can try drawing a strip on gold down your nails or stick on gold sequins. You can actually clip off a section from an old necklace or bracelet and stick it on your nail, like the first picture here. It's modern and really festive. 

4. GOLD!

undefined

Nothing says festive like silver and gold and I personally think, this year it's all about the gold. Play with different tones of gold and shimmer. You can also just buy gold washi tape, cut it and apply it to the tips like the design on the right. 

5. Green and Red Glitter Gradient Nails 

undefined

Still need some red and green in there? Can't blame you. But it can still be simple and easy. You just need to play around with a makeup sponge to stamp glitter nail polish to the tips. Or you can alternate and create a green and red look together. 

What Is Acetone Free Nail Polish Remover and Which One to Buy


Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

southernliving.com

Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @paintbucketnails

Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @paintbucketnails

Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @jinsoon

Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @heymichellelee

Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @jinsoon

Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @jessmarak

Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @oliveandjune

Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @oliveandjune

Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

southernliving.com

Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @heymichellelee

Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Chic Nail Art Ideas for Festive Season christmas celebrations

looksglam.com

Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @nailsbyjenna

Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Via Pinterest

Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Milily Via Pinterest

Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @betina_goldstein

Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @betina_goldstein

Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Via Pinterest

Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Sophiellla.blogspot.com

Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @nailsbyharlig

Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Via Pinterest

Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Chic Cuties Blog

Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @oliveandjune

Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Via Pinterest

Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Kates Nails Via Pinterest

Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Olive & June

Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @murakaminail

Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @paintboxnails

Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @drybylondon

Easy Simple Festive Nail Art Designs 2019

Instagram: @drybylondon

