Fustany's Playlist: 18 Amazing Christmas Songs to Make You Feel Festive

Music accompanies us everywhere and songs are a universal language of happiness, love, success, travel, separation, sadness, and grief. Our favorite songs follow us wherever we go, on our way to work, at home, when we're traveling, and even at the gas station. That's why we wanted to launch our latest series, Fustany's Playlist...

Christmas music is literally one of the beautiful things on this planet. The second you hear a Christmas song, don't deny that you immediately find yourself grinning, singing along and there's just this indescribable feeling of warmth inside. It was a about time we gave you a Christmas songs playlist. This one goes all the way from the classic Christmas songs, the most popular ones to the more modern ones.

Check out these 18 best Christmas songs we chose for you...

Bublé's album although relatively new, is already considered a classic and one of the best out there. His version of It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas is dreamy and beautiful. A perfect way to start the album and a perfect way to get yourself in the mood for Christmas.

Someday At Christmas by the one and only Stevie Wonder is nothing short of his soulful iconic work. A beautiful Christmas song with a beautiful voice and memorable lyrics.

It wouldn't be Christmas without Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You. A classic jam that gets everybody dancing and in a good mood. Everyone knows the words and everyone can't resist singing a long.

The Lebanese singer's enchanting voice will take you somewhere magical and beautiful. A relaxing and gorgeous version of the classic Silent Night.

Coldplay took a different take on Christmas music with a sad, nostalgic beauty that is addictive and absolutely stunning as always.

