Fustany's Playlist: 18 First Dance Wedding Songs for Every Kind of Taste

Music accompanies us everywhere and songs are a universal language of happiness, love, success, travel, separation, sadness, and grief. Our favorite songs follow us wherever we go, on our way to work, at home, when we're traveling, and even at the gas station. That's why we wanted to launch our latest series Fustany's Playlist...

Choosing your first dance song, as a couple, can get overwhelming and confusing, but it's important to remember that it should be personal, so try to pick something that resonates with the both of you and moves you. In order to make the process a little easier, you can listen through this romantic fist dance wedding songs playlist we made to help you pick. This playlist will remind you of some of the classics, intoruce to you to hidden gems and, towards the end, you'll find more upbeat songs for those looking for something a little different.

Check out these 18 wedding first dance songs we chose for you...





Fustany's 'Romantic First Dance Wedding Songs' Playlist on Anghami

This is probably one of the most romantic songs of all time and by definition an extreme classic that just doesn't seem to ever get old. The second you hear Etta James utter the first words, you instantly fall into a trance of romance...a trance you might want to be in on your wedding day.

If you're looking for a beautiful romantic Arabic song. Baw'idik by Ragheb Alama will get tears flowing. His striking voice and intense lyrics will definitely make for an emotional and memorable first dance.

The Script have always had the special touch on romance and this song is definitely one of the most romantic things they've written. The title 'Never Seen Anything "Quite Like You"' speaks for itself and the lyrics are extremely beautiful and nostalgic. The music is also beautiful and steady to dance to.

If you're looking for something upbeat and modern, Fifty Shades Freed's soundtrack is a great reference. This is one of our favorites. The lyrics are really romantic and emotional, but the music keeps building up so it will definitely start hyping you up, while still making you drop a tear or two.

Click on the platforms here Spotify and Anghami to follow our account for more of our handpicked playlists.