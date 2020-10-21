15 Light-Hearted Easy to Watch Movies to Relax and Clear Your Mind

Movies are always the answer to the "What should I do now?” question that we ask ourselves at the end of each day. For example, after a long tiring day at work or running errands you just want a feel-good movie that isn’t going to make you anxious or get your mind thinking a lot. You want something that’s gonna help you relax before bed. That’s why we think these light-hearted movies are the perfect way to unwind.

15 light-hearted easy to watch movies:

1. Last Holiday

This comedy movie is about a woman, played by Queen Latifah, who finds out she only has a few months left to live. So she starts planning in order to enjoy every moment of her life now. This movie will make you laugh and will fill your heart with gratitude.

2. Beauty and the Beast

It has never failed me. Whenever I feel stressed or the need to clear my mind, I sit in bed and watch it. It really does relax me and make me feel better, perhaps because of the great music and lyrics.

3. Mamma Mia!

A beautiful musical full of comedy and excitement. It is about Sophie, played by Amanda Seyfried, who invites three of her mother's, Meryl Streep, previous lovers to her wedding, hoping to find out that one of them will be her father.

4. Eshaet Hob

You can never get enough of this golden age classic. Soad Hosny, our Cinderella, instantly brings joy to the screen, especially in this movie. The comedy and the cast is unforgettable.

5. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

A Rom-Com classic that is so fun and easy to watch. It revolves around a writer, played by Kate Hudson, who pretends to date a guy to prove a theory that certain actions will make any girl lose a guy in 10 days.

6. The Intern

There is just something about this movie that makes you feel really comfy while watching it. Maybe it's because of the harmony between Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro, I'm not sure. Anyways, this is a nice and light comedy that is actually pretty inspiring. It’s about a man in his seventies who decides to become an intern for a rising and modern fashion site.

7. La La Land

Another musical that takes you to another world and reminds you of the beauty of old Hollywood films and musicals, with a modern twist. Watching this will rid your mind of any negativity and you’ll find yourself surrendering to the beautiful music and magical imagery.

8. In Her Shoes

This film will keep a smile on your face for the 2 hours it’s playing. It is about two sisters who discover more about themselves by imitating each other. The performances of Toni Collette and Cameron Diaz will undoubtedly lure you in and they really do feel like sisters.

9. Sa'eedi fil gamaa el amrekeia

If you want to fall on the floor laughing, this Henedy classic will never fail you. Not only is it hilarious, but it’s also very nostalgic and will bring back some childhood memories.

10. Think Like a Man

Have you ever thought of going into a relationship with a male mentality in mind? Well, these women did and it’s light, funny and interesting to watch. It makes you see relationships from a whole other perspective.

11. Twilight

The iconic teen movie and story takes me back to my teenage years and how it felt to be so in love with the story and couldn’t wait to see the sequels. It’s a great way to end your night after a busy work day.

12. The Proposal

This movie is a mixture of comedy, romance, and drama, but it won't make you feel overwhelmed, it's the perfect balance. It’s really funny and the acting is great. You won’t be able to stop watching.

13. Breakfast at Tiffany's

The message of this legendary film is simple, and it is perhaps what we’re all looking for...the search for safety and stability. So we will all find a part of ourselves in the fascinating Holly Golightly.

14. Annie

This classic will never fail to ignite sweet childhood memories. Its lively soundtrack will make you feel happy and relaxed.

15. Love Actually

Although this is a Christmas movie, it’s a rom-com classic and you can watch it anytime. It is about different romances and relationships that you get to follow and see how they unfold.

