October 19, 2020 05:35 PM | by The Fustany Team
The Scorpio Woman: Personality, Compatibility and Love
The Scorpio woman is one of the sexiest and most mysterious signs of the horoscopes. She has a moody side at times, yet knows how to get over that pretty quickly. The Scorpio woman enjoys the natural things about life, and you'll find her very interested in spiritual experiences which would offer her deep insights about life.
Want to know which female celebrities are also Scorpio? You'll find out at the end of the article...
The Scorpio woman is observant and you should never mistake her for being helpless, as she's the total opposite of that. She is direct and brilliant and hates the color grey; in life she only sees black and white. The Scorpio woman often understands people well and knows exactly what to ask to get the answers she seeks. She's fearless, controlling and stubborn at times.
When life gets hard on the Scorpio woman it doesn't affect her and she continues with her head up high. She's confident, resourceful and strong. Did we mention she's also pretty complex and secretive? The Scorpio woman doesn't give out her secret easily.
What's the Best Age to Get Married? Pros and Cons of the 20s vs 30s
Scorpio Dates:
October 23 - November 21
Element:
Water
Scorpio Compatibility:
Not Compatible with Scorpio:
Aries, Gemini and Sagittarius
Birthstone:
Topaz
Best Characteristics of the Scorpio:
Loyal, Passionate, Ambitious and Determined
Worst Traits of the Scorpio:
Jealous, Controlling, Suspicious and Manipulative
Motto of the Scorpio:
"What is hidden is more interesting than what is obvious" and "I desire"
You don't want to miss out on our Health & Fitness section!
Scorpio in Love and Dating
The Scorpio woman is a passionate and loyal partner. She can get any man she wants as she's quite attractive. The Scorpio woman wants to make her partner's life as easy as possible with her caring and devoted nature. Having said that, be aware of crossing a Scorpio woman or doing bad to her. She hates superficial connections and seeks relationships full of passion. Some people might think the Scorpio woman is wearing the pants in the relationship, but that's not necessarily true.
Scorpio and Work
The Scorpio woman can achieve anything she sets her mind on and nothing will stop her from getting there, which makes her great at the work she does. She loves power and money makes her happy. The Scorpio woman is ambitious and very hard working.
Scorpio and Friends
The Scorpio woman will either be the best friend you'll ever have or your worst enemy. She picks her friends wisely and only those who prove to be worthy of her friendship will be rewarded with her trust, and most of all, a very faithful friend. Loyalty is very important to a Scorpio woman and she will never forget a wrong, but she will also never forget an act of kindness and will always repay it several times more.
How to Start a Conversation With Your Crush When You're Out of Words
Scorpio and Fashion
The Scorpio woman doesn't have a specific nor set style, one minute she can do a professional and sexy look for a work meeting, the next she can pull off a romantic and feminine one. The Scorpio woman never follows fashion blindly, though she enjoys exploring new trends until she makes up her mind on what suits her best. She has a classy style with a touch of seductive to it and you'd often find her wearing black or vibrant red.
Main Image Credits: Instagram @a_zaatar Via Instagram @monazakiofficial
Demi Moore
Julia Roberts
Sabah
Meg Ryan
Scarlett Johansson
Emma Stone
Image Credits: Instagram @emmastone
Elissa
Image Credits: Instagram @elissazkh
Kendall Jenner
Image Credits: Instagram @kendalljenner
Hend Sabri
Image Credits: Instagram @hendsabri
Anne Hathaway
Image Credits: Instagram @annehathaway
Mona Zaki
Image Credits: Instagram @monazakiofficial
You can tell a lot about a person from their star sign! Click here to know more about the Horoscopes.