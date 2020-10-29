The Scorpio Man: Personality, Compatibility and Love

The Scorpio man is a person you shouldn’t be taking lightly. He sees the world in black and white; the rest doesn’t interest him. He is a curious person and wants to know everything about everyone. He has a high sense of intuition and loves to be in control of any situation he’s put in.





The Scorpio man is independent, fearless, ambitious and has worked really hard to get where he is today; in other words, he’s very determined. One thing you must remember is that he is very secretive, and to win him over, you’ll have to show your loyalty.

What's the Best Age to Get Married? Pros and Cons of the 20s vs 30s

Scorpio Dates:

October 23 - November 21





Element:

Water





Compatible with Scorpio:

Cancer, Virgo and Pisces





Not Compatible with Scorpio:

Aries, Gemini and Sagittarius





Best Characteristics of the Scorpio:

Loyal, Passionate, Ambitious and Determined





Worst Traits of the Scorpio:

Jealous, Controlling, Suspicious and Manipulative





Scorpio Man in Love and Dating:

The Scorpio man might seem unemotional, but deep inside he actually is. He feels deeply, but because he hates losing control over his feelings, he won’t show things publicly.

The Scorpio man is a passionate lover, very caring and expresses his emotions clearly once he gets into his comfort zone. He’s charismatic and impossible to resist.

The Scorpio man is also mysterious and this is what gets women interested in the first place. He enjoys the presence of his family and close circle of friends. The Scorpio man is looking for someone real, who’s not superficial, but in it for the long run.

Scorpio Man in Work

The Scorpio man seeks success in whatever he does and reaches it due to his determination and hard work. He has high work ethics and is liked and respected by his co-workers.

How to Get a Scorpio Man:

1. Work on understanding him and get him to open up one by one. Don’t force him, if he trusts you, it’ll happen naturally.

2. Prove your trustworthiness.

3. Share with him intense and emotional secrets and experience you’ve went through.

4. He likes to look at things differently, so spend time sharing his positive attitude and just reflect together on things.

5. Give him your full attention.

6. Adventure excites him.

7. Be passionate at the right time.

Main Image Credits: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images Via Insider

Read Your Daily Horoscope with Fustany >>