The Gemini woman is a fast-mover, she wants to see, do and learn as much as she can and as quickly as possible.



The Gemini woman has multiple personalities, she can easily talk to you about politics, religion and travel and then shift the next second to the latest celebrity gossip.

The Gemini woman is quick, witty and very talkative, not to mention extremely clever, wild and unpredictable. Because of her active nature she tends to get restless pretty quickly and then it turns into inconsistency.

Gemini Dates: May 21 - June 20

Element: Air

Gemini Compatibility: Libra, Aquarius and Leo

Not Compatible with Gemini: Taurus, Cancer and Pisces

Birthstone: Alexandrite and Pearl

Best Characteristics of the Gemini: Talkative, Intellectual, Lively, Eloquent, Witty

Worst Traits of the Gemini: Restless, Superficial, Nervous, Indecisive, Inconsistent

Motto of the Gemini: "I communicate" and "I think, therefore I am"

Gemini in Love and Dating

The Gemini woman falls in and out of love pretty fast, she needs a fun partner who can have both a fun and serious conversation with her. She can turn in a second from a sensual lover to a cold person. The Gemini woman rarely falls in love completely and she's always on the look-out to prince charming, a guy who can sweep her off of her feet. She's complex and not easy to read as she's a woman of many personalities and you need to know how to keep up with her. The Gemini woman is flirtatious and loves small gestures. You'll find her asking you tons of questions and that's because she cares and likes to know her partner's deepest thoughts.

Gemini and Work

The Gemini woman has to be doing a job that includes multitasking and communication. She has to be challenged or else she'll be bored and less productive. She can convince people very easily and the ultimate job would be something that includes a camera, a stage and people.

Gemini and Friends

The Gemini woman makes a very interesting friend with her endless views on life and exciting stories. You'll most probably find her being the one who helps two friends make up as she always sees both sides of the story. The Gemini woman gives great advice, she's fun and never boring and likable by most people.

Gemini and Fashion

The Gemini woman has a playful and flirty style, she likes to be noticed for her fun sense of fashion and she pioneers new looks. She loves experimenting with different styles and giving her own tweaks to them. She's more of the walk in closet kind of girl and prefers light colors and materials such as chiffon and fine cotton. The Gemini woman loves bags and you'd find a huge collection of clutches, purses and totes in her closet not to mention tons of rings and bracelets in her jewelry box.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @lucyhale